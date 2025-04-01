Gabby Thomas reacts to Mikaela Shiffrin's wish for Team USA athletes, including Simone Biles

Gabby Thomas has excitedly reacted to alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin picking her and three other athletes to ride a gondola with. While Shiffrin is basking in the glory of her 101st World Cup win, Thomas is flaunting her engagement ring before her second race of the 2025 track season.

Gabby Thomas got engaged with her long-time boyfriend, Spencer McManes, on March 24, 2025, fresh off a successful 2024 campaign. As she looks forward to the Grand Slam Track stop in Jamaica on April 4-6, she received a special mention from alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who recently made history with her 101st win at the Alpine Skiing World Cup finals.

When Shiffrin was candidly asked which four US women she would take on a gondola ride with her up the mountain, the alpine skier picked Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, tennis icon Coco Gauff, and the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Thomas shared the post in her Instagram story and affirmed that she was down for a gondola ride with Shiffrin.

"I'm so down @mikaelashiffrin"

Gabby Thomas reacts to Mikaela Shiffrin; Instagram - @gabbythomas

Thomas recently celebrated her engagement party in the presence of her in-laws and other close ones. Rocking a white dress, she matched steps with her fiance, Spencer McManes, who donned a grey suit. Earlier, Vogue Weddings shared pictures of the newly engaged couple posing on the rooftop of a Texan AirBnb.

Thomas returned to the track at the 2025 Texas Relays, posting record runs in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about being an honorary starter at the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon

Thomas at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas has been basking in the glory of her success at the Paris Olympics, presenting at award shows, attending events, and gracing talk shows. In February 2025, she appeared at the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon as the honorary starter.

Reflecting on her experience, she said (via FloTrack):

"Today I had the honor of starting the marathon and sending off the runners with some motivational thoughts. And I mean, this has been incredible. I'm having so much fun, and it's definitely a little chilly this morning, but I mean, watching these runners do their thing is so much fun."

Thomas then joked about becoming a professional runner after being reminded that it was the second time she had started a marathon.

"Yes, I am a pro now...It really is so much fun. The running community is so special," she added.

The 28-year-old was the Grand Marshal of the New York City Marathon in 2024.

