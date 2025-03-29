Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known as she gears up for season debut

Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts as she geared up to compete in her season debut. The American shared her excitement to return to the track to compete once again with a short message as she prepared to compete in her first race of the season at the Texas Relay in Austin on March 29, 2025.

Ad

The 28-year-old emerged as one of the most successful American track athletes at the Paris Olympics with three gold medals under her belt. Moreover, her dominance in the 200m finals and final leg in the women's 4x400m relay received great praise from fans and track enthusiasts. After the Olympics, Thomas made her final season appearance at the Athlos track meet organized by Alexis Ohanian.

Since her last race of 2024, Gabby Thomas has made several media appearances and spoken at various conferences, where she stressed the importance of promoting women's sports and hoped to witness a positive change in the entire sporting landscape. The Olympic gold medalist returned to her track to prepare for the 2025 season and recently shared a tentative schedule of her races in the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

She expressed her excitment to get back on the track to compete once again and requested fans to tune in to watch her season debut.

"It’s that time of year again…Texas Relays!! 🤗 Catch me tomorrow in the 4x100m relay at ~1:50 pm ct and the 4x400m relay at 4:05pm ct," read her caption.

Ad

Gabby Thomas on her decision to sign with Alexis Ohanian's Athlos

Gabby Thomas speaks at The Vox Media Podcast Stage Presented By Smartsheet At SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas spoke about her decision to sign to compete in the inaugural edition of Alexis Ohanian's all-woman meet, Athlos, in an interview with the brand. The American athlete revealed how the event was pioneering a change in the women's sports landscape.

Ad

Moreover, she shared how having such a big event featuring some of the fastest athletes in the world will inspire young girls and create a positive impact as they hope to promote the sport to the masses.

"As athletes, we felt so appreciated. Every small detail was done with us in mind to create something with longevity. As Alexis said, those things get us excited about competing about being in the sport," Thomas said.

Ad

"There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended. Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like. I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was," she added.

Furthermore, Thomas was impressed by the innovative aspect of the event, as it was more fan-focused and offered the massive prize money to the competing athletes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback