Simone Biles gushes over new hairstyle amid gymnastics season

Gymnastics sensation Simone Biles is raving about her new look. The 28-year-old recently shared some photographs about her new look, as well as her off-season vacation spent with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles recently uploaded a photo of her new hairstyle ahead of the 2025 gymnastics season on her Instagram story. The American gymnast posed for the camera, as she wrote the following in the caption,

"hair slayyyedddd @studioninetofive"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' new hairdo [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

A few days ago, Biles made a surprise visit to the LSU gymnastics training facility after they won their second consecutive SEC Championships. The LSU Tigers have qualified for the NCAA Championships in top seed, both by the virtue of their performance at the SEC Championships as well as their status as the defending champions.

The official Instagram page of LSU Tigers shared the photos of Biles posing with the team under the following caption,

"Geaux Tigers @simonebiles"

Simone Biles is currently preparing for the 2025 season. The 28-year-old gymnast aims for another brilliant performance at the coveted World Championships, where she has been almost invincible.

Simone Biles revealed her expectations and the reality of training at the Karolyi Ranch

Simone Biles talks about the expectations and the reality of training at the Karolyi Ranch [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles had began her gymnastics career under coach Aimee Boorman at the age of six. Following a series of impressive performances, she was invited by the popular Karolyi couple to their ranch in New Waverly, Texas, in 2011.

Biles talked about this experience at length in her autobiography 'Courage to Soar'. She also mentioned how she had slightly unrealistic expectations about the same. In her words,

"I have to admit I was picturing roasting marshmallows over a campfire, movie nights with popcorn, pool time with new friends, and outdoor games designed to help campers bond. The problem was I’d taken the word camp to heart. I thought the week would be fun and games with some workout sessions thrown in."

However, Biles got a reality check with intense training at the Karolyi ranch. She further wrote,

"Boy, was I mistaken! The only bonding our coaches intended on us doing was with the vault table, the uneven bars, the balance beam, and the training floor".

Simone Biles made her Olympic debut in Rio under the joint guidance of Marta Karolyi and Aimee Boorman. The then 19-year-old gymnast impressed everyone with a total haul of five medals, which included 4 gold medals.

