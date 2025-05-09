"I’d been born with the kind of biceps" - When Simone Biles opened up on embracing her 'muscular' body as a young girl

Simone Biles once opened up about how she embraced her 'muscular' body as a young girl. She joined gymnastics as a six-year-old when her parents enrolled her in a gymnastics program.

By the age of 14, Biles began her elite gymnastics career when she competed at the 2011 American Classic. She bagged first place on the vault and balance beam, fourth on floor exercise, and third in all-around.

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles reflected on the standout physical appearance she had. Although she was small in stature, she was an energetic young girl.

Biles reflected upon initially feeling embarrassed about being called a "swoldger," but later learned to feel confident in herself.

"At the time, I was fourteen and small for my age. A four-feet-eight-inch ball of nonstop energy, I liked to say I was four feet nine just so I could feel taller. But I was also strong. I’d been born with the kind of biceps and muscled calves that, back in third grade, had earned me the nickname swoldger—a cross between swollen and soldier."

Biles added:

"At first, I did think it was kind of mean. But after a while, I embraced it. I was like, Yeah, I’m stronger than half of the boys in my class, so don’t mess with me."

Simone Biles' recent stunning appearances

Simone Biles at the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles has been recently turning heads at multiple high-profile events. The gymnast, along with her husband Jonathan Owens, attended the 2025 MET Gala, where she was seen donning a bright blue minidress with a long train, featuring a bright white collar.

Biles completed her look with bright blue heels, a bag, and flashy jewelry to perfectly embrace the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the evening. Owens opted for an all-white suit with fringe cuffs and a fur shawl.

Before dazzling at the MET Gala, Biles also graced the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, becoming the first gymnast to act as Grand Marshal. For the event, she wore a lilac minidress with shimmering crystals and complemented the look with a giant lilac hat and her signature "OWENS" pendant necklace.

Simone Biles also attended the 2025 Laureus Awards in Madrid wearing a beige and black dress with a tutu and a tux top.

Biles collected her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Games.

