5 Best Looks from Olympic Athletes at Met Gala ft. Simone Biles' Stunning Blue Outfit

This year's Met Gala witnessed Olympic athletes like Simone Biles turning heads with their stunning fashion alongside actors, musicians, models, and designers. The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, held at the museum in New York City. This year’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and night encouraged creative interpretations and bold reinventions of the same.

Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Noah Lyles made their appearance together at the Met Gala. Both Biles and Richardson are serving on the host committee as well.

Olympians who attended the event are Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Venus Williams, Miles Chamley Watson and Dwyane Wade.

Biles also attended the 151st Kentucky Derby event recently in a stunning strapless mini dress, and caught the social media attention. She also had the honor of announcing the riders-up call at the event.

Let's take a look at the five best outfits from Olympic athletes at the Met Gala:

1. Simone Biles

Simone Biles appeared with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, in a custom blue halter-neck mini dress with a contrasting white collar. The dress had designed beadwork, a detailed blue train with a bow on the back. She completed the look with blue heels with silver details, a glittery blue clutch, stud earrings, a bracelet, and did her hair in a side-down wavy style. Jonathan Owens was dressed in an all-white suit paired with a blue brooch.

Simone Biles at 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

2. Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles at the 2025 Met Gala (Source-Getty)

Adding to the night’s emphasis on tailored menswear, Noah Lyles wore a blazer paired with matching shorts and knee-high socks. The look challenged traditional menswear with an avant-garde approach. Lyles accessorized with his signature pearl necklace and added pearls in his hair.

3. Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas and Charlotte Tilbury at 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas stunned in a co-ord red gown with a halter neckline, with off-shoulder detailing and beadwork. The fish-cut skirt with vertical designs made her outfit stand out. Her sleek updo and minimal makeup gave a refined and glamorous look.

4. Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson at 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Sha’Carri Richardson looked royal in a lavender and beige high neck full-sleeve gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with lavender-tinted eye makeup and minimal jewelry.

5. Serena Williams

Serena Williams at 2025 Met Gala - Source: Getty

Serena Williams looked ethereal in an icy-blue off-shoulder sheer panel gown with a satin cape. She had a gold bob hairstyle with finger waves and wore angel wing-shaped accessories. Her subtle, dewy makeup completed the look with grace.

