Simone Biles turns up the glamor with glittering blue studded outfit at the Met Gala 2025

Olympic champion Simone Biles recently attracted attention with her glittering blue studded outfit at the Met Gala 2025. The 28-year-old gymnast attended the Met Gala 2025 alongside her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles is a part of the host committee this year [which plans the event], alongside a plethora of well-known personalities. Though the gymnast has previously attended the Met Gala, this is the first time she has attended it with her husband.

The gymnast looked dazzling in the glittering blue outfit. The official X page of NBC Olympics and Paralympics shared a few photographs of the same with the following caption,

"Simone Biles stays SPARKLING"

A few days ago, the Olympic champion attended the Time100 Gala, where she received the Time100 Impact award, apart from being included in the Time100's most influential list of 2025. Biles was overwhelmed as she wrote on her Instagram profile,

"TIME 100 ❤️ so blessed and honored to be apart of time 100’s most influential list 🥹"

Biles is currently in her off season, and is enjoying her break alongside her husband Jonathan Owens. She will resume action from October 19, when the FIG World Championships commence in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Simone Biles opens up about her dream of building a family

Simone Biles talks about her dream of building a family [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles recently attended the Kentucky Derby alongside her husband, Jonathan Owens. The Olympic champion gymnast opened up about the possibility of starting a family in an interview with E! News.

Biles revealed that she always wanted to be a mother, and she hoped that their children would be as athletic as the couple. In her words,

“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well."

The gymnast further added,

"We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do; it’s just as long as they find their passion.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met each other in August 2020 via a dating app. The couple dated until February 2022, when Biles announced her engagement to Owens. The two tied the knot on April 22, 2023. Since then, they have been pursuing a long-distance relationship while focusing on their respective careers.

