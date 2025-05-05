"Waiting for the weather to die down"- Simone Biles shares major update about her dream Texas Mansion

Simone Biles shared an update on the progress of the house she was building with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. In 2023, the Olympic gold medallist broke the news about her new lakefront home in Texas, marking the start of her dream mansion.

As construction nears completion, Biles continued to share updates on social media, keeping fans posted. While attending the 151st Kentucky Derby, where she had the honor of announcing the iconic “Riders Up” call, she expressed excitement about nearing the finish line of their home project.

Biles earlier shared that while she and Owens had a smooth collaboration throughout the planning process, the homeowners' association was the one to reject several of their ideas. Apart from those external restrictions, the couple worked well together to design a space that reflected how they wanted the house to be with their styles.

Biles will move into the new home soon, as the couple is in the final stage and is eagerly awaiting moving in. She mentioned that the move-in date wasn't far off.

While Biles and Owens had originally hoped to move in before the Olympics, some issues pushed back their plans. They were waiting for things to sort out.

"We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case. So we're just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see.", she said, via People.

In recent Instagram stories, Biles shared a look at the granite kitchen tiles and even brought one of her pets to the site, giving fans a peek at the customized pet room.

The house featured a grand wooden staircase, while another room stood out with striking black-and-white tiled walls. With lakefront views, elegant interiors, and personal touches throughout, the home beautifully reflected the couple’s shared dream.

Through her social media, Biles has shared not just the progress but also the hurdles and decisions that came along the way, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at building a dream home.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mother”- Simone Biles opens up about her dream of building a family

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Speaking with E! News at the Kentucky Derby, Simone Biles shared her excitement about starting a family with husband Jonathan Owens. She mentioned that she always wanted to be a mother, and Owens felt the same about becoming a dad.

Biles also shared her thoughts on her future kids, whether they would pursue sports or follow any path they wish for:

“Hopefully powerful and athletic, but if they turn out to be musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal as well," she said.

She added:

We are obviously going to put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don’t really care what they do; it’s just as long as they find their passion.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023 and continue to manage their long-distance relationship while pursuing their career.

