Simone Biles shows off granite interior of dream Texas mansion as it reaches completion

Simone Biles flaunted the granite interior of her dream Texas home as it nears completion. She and her husband, Jonathan Owens, have been building the mansion since 2023 and continue to share updates about the progression.

Simone Biles had a successful Paris Olympic campaign in 2024. She earned three golds and a silver to extend her medal tally to 11, the most for an American gymnast. Shortly after, she took a stop at her new home and took pictures of some portions to share with her social media fans in August 2024.

Biles offered a glimpse of her kitchen, featuring cabinets, backsplash, and countertops in black-and-white granite. She also shared photos of a floor-to-floor mirror, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet with multiple shelves and drawers.

In her recent Instagram story, the 30-time World medalist shared a picture of the kitchen with cooking essentials on the counter. She captioned her story as:

"interior design meetings"

Simone Biles shared picture of granite tiles in kitchen; Instagram - @simonebiles

Later in 2024, the two-time Olympian revealed that her husband trusted her with the designing. She also expressed excitement about moving in with Owens and starting a family at their dream home.

"Jonathan (Owens) is very low-key and let me lead with the design and build process. We feel so blessed to be able to build our dream home. We can’t wait to officially move in and expand our family one day." (via People)

Some weeks ago, Simone Biles took one of her pets to give a tour of the mansion. She shared a peek into the customized pet room and other finished corners.

Simone Biles received a major honor at the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - (Source: Getty)

Biles has had her fair share of struggles, especially at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew midway through the event, citing 'twisties'. She was on a two-year hiatus when she focused on improving her mental health and planning a comeback. She returned to the mat in 2023, proved her prowess, and won the sixth World all-around title in the build-up to the Olympics.

Even in Paris, she anchored the US women's gymnastics team to the pole podium and won individual gold medals in the all-around and vault events. For achieving massive success in her sport, Biles received the Sportswoman of the Year honor from Laureus Sports in 2025.

She received heartfelt congratulations from several sporting personalities, especially Lindsey Vonn, who hosted the event. Jonathan Owens also beamed with pride, sharing a story with the caption, reading:

"And another one.. so proud to call you my wife"

Biles also received the Sportsperson of the Year honor from Sports Illustrated for her success in Paris.

