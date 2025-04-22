"So proud to call you my wife" - Jonathan Owens takes pride as Simone Biles achieves major career milestone

Jonathan Owens expressed pride as his wife, Simone Biles, added another major accolade to her well-decorated career. The American artistic gymnast has recently been adjudged the Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Simone Biles won three gold medals and a silver medal in the Paris Olympics last year, and for her successful year in sports, she was honored with the prestigious award. TeamUSA shared a post on Instagram to congratulate Biles for her achievement, and her husband, Jonathan Owens, reshared the post on his Instagram story to congratulate his wife. He wrote an encouraging message for his wife, saying:

"And another one ❤️❤️❤️ so proud to call you my wife."

Still from Jonathan Owens' Instagram story/@jowens

The power couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are the biggest supporters of each other. When they find time from their tight-packed, busy schedules, they try to watch each other’s games and cheer for them.

Earlier this month, on April 2, Simone Biles garnered people's attention with her glamorous post on Instagram. She posted adorable pictures with her husband with a brown heart emoji in the caption.

In the photos, Simone Biles stunned in a glamorous peach-colored off-shoulder high-slit dress. She accessorized the look with some diamond jewelry, while her husband wore a three-piece suit. Biles often shares pictures with her husband on her Instagram account, where she boasts around 12.4 million followers.

Jonathan Owens's wife Simone Biles steals the limelight at Laureus Sports Awards

On Monday, Biles shared a post on her Instagram account, offering a glimpse of her gorgeous dress for the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards. She stole the limelight in her beautiful black dress.

The American gymnast donned an off-shoulder dress, pairing it with black stockings, and carried a matching clutch for the award show.

Jonathan Owens’s wife has been one of the most successful Olympic athletes and has won 11 Olympic medals in her career. However, she has not decided about the next move in her career. During the award show on Monday, Biles talked about her game, saying (via Athlon Sports):

"I'm really enjoying my time off before I decide if I want to go back to the gym and compete."

Interestingly, as Jonathan and Simone Biles have been enjoying a break, they spent time together exploring new places earlier this year. The couple had a vacation in South Africa in February.

