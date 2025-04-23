Simone Biles rocks stylish black jacket as she returns home after Laureus Sports Awards

American gymnast Simone Biles took to social media to share an image of her sporting a stylish black jacket as she returned home following her appearance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Biles took home the Sportswoman of the Year award, winning it for the fourth time. The Olympian also previously won the Laureus Comeback of the Year award.

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, and her performances at the Paris 2024 games were nothing short of sensational. She won three gold medals and one silver medal. Biles even recalled that she couldn't believe she competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to the mental health issues she struggled with at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

Biles shared on Instagram that she was back home following the Laureus Awards in Madrid and also shared an image of her sporting a black jacket.

Still taken from Biles' Instagram (Source: @simonebiles/Instagram)

She wrote on Instagram:

"home 🤍,"

Simone Biles is married to NFL star Jonathan Owens. The couple married in 2023 and live together in Texas.

Simone Biles' heartfelt speech at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards

Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles shared a heartfelt speech as she managed to win the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for 2025. Biles' award win means she has now equalled Serena Williams for the most Laureus Sportswoman of the Year awards, with four.

Upon recieving her award, Biles shared a heartfelt speech stating that she was thankful to win the award once again. She said (via Laureus on YouTube 1:10 onwards):

"I just have to start off by saying I'm so happy that I was not competing in the same category as Rebeca [Andrade] finally. But I want to thank Laureus so much for this incredible honor. I've been dreaming of moments like this since I was a foster kid, so I have to say thank you to my parents for adopting my sister and I, and for allowing me to turn my passion into my profession.

"Whenever I was younger and I started gymnastics, I always wanted to change the sport and just to progress it and inspire the younger generations. So I feel like my job has done just that with the amount of time I've spent on an Olympic and a world stage."

Simone Biles even referred to the Paris Games as her 'redemption tour', following her withdrawal from several events at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

