Simone Biles shows never seen before glimpses of dream Texas mansion as she takes house tour with her pet

Simone Biles is extremely excited about her dream mansion in Texas. The gymnastics sensation recently posted photos of another tour she took of the under-construction mansion alongside her pet.

Biles uploaded glimpses of the visit on her Instagram stories, all of which included her pet dog. The 28-year-old gymnast also showed a glimpse of the customized dog room.

Biles captioned the series of photos on her Instagram stories as,

"Miss girl checking out the new house"

Screenshots of Simone Biles' recent visit to her dream house in Texas [Image Source: Simone Biles' `Instagram]

The Olympic gold medalist often goes to check the status of her under construction mansion, including occasional visits with her husband Jonathan Owens. In a conversation with Fox26, the gymnast shared how the house was coming along,

"The kitchen is actually finished. It's absolutely stunning and beautiful, I can't wait to start cooking in there. Right now, we're working on the basketball court and the pool cause once that gets done, we can move in."

Simone Biles had previously revealed in an interview that Owens had let her lead the 'design and build' process for their dream home. The couple aims to move into their new home before the end of this year.

Simone Biles opens up on making it to her debut Olympics

Simone Biles at the Rio Olympics 2016 [Image Source: Getty]

Though Simone Biles has been active in gymnastics since 2011, it was only in 2016 that she made her Olympic debut at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar', the gymnast opened up about the moment when she realized that she could compete at the Olympics. Biles wrote,

"I’d just achieved my goal of making the junior national team, and to be honest, I hadn’t thought much beyond that yet. I’ve never liked to look too far down the road. I try to stay focused on the next event, and then the next, to keep from overthinking things and becoming overwhelmed."

Biles further added that she silently hoped of making it to the quadrennial event at Rio. She further wrote,

"So I didn’t say anything as my teammates excitedly picked me for the next Games, which would be held in Rio four years later. I just laughed along nervously and rubbed my hands over the goose bumps on my arms."

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated female gymnasts of all time. Though she hasn't confirmed her participation at the Los Angeles Olympics, Biles hasn't denied the possibility of participating either.

