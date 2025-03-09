"I quietly asked God to please help me" - When Simone Biles opened up about qualifying for her debut Olympic games

Simone Biles once opened up about the moment she realized she could compete at the Rio Olympics. She recalled when her teammates encouraged her to aim for the 2016 Rio Olympics while watching the American women's gymnastics squad win a gold medal at the London Games.

While gathered in the Bannon's gymnastics center, cheering for the Fierce Five, one of Biles' teammate excitedly said:

"That could be you, Simone!"

Others chimed in as well. At that moment, Biles had just made the junior national team but hadn't thought about competing at the Olympics.

In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance published in 2016, Biles stated that she preferred focusing on short-term goals to avoid feeling overwhelmed. However, hearing her teammates' excitement sparked the idea of competing in Rio.

Overwhelmed but hopeful, Biles silently prayed for guidance, asking God to help her do everything she could to make the 2016 team.

"I’d just achieved my goal of making the junior national team, and to be honest, I hadn’t thought much beyond that yet," Biles wrote. "I’ve never liked to look too far down the road. I try to stay focused on the next event, and then the next, to keep from overthinking things and becoming overwhelmed. So I didn’t say anything as my teammates excitedly picked me for the next Games, which would be held in Rio four years later. I just laughed along nervously and rubbed my hands over the goose bumps on my arms."

She added:

"In that moment, I quietly asked God to please help me do everything I could to be part of the 2016 Olympics team."

Simone Biles competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and marked her prospect as a formidable contender for the upcoming Games.

Simone Biles bagged four gold medals at her debut Olympic Games in Rio

Simone Biles of the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles enjoyed a successful run at her debut Olympic Games in Rio. She collected four gold and a bronze medal at the 2016 Games.

Along with the team, including Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Aly Raisman, Biles clinched a gold medal in the team event after surpassing the Russian and Chinese squads. Further, she went on to dominate all-around, vault, and floor events.

Simone Biles also bagged a bronze in the balance beam event. So far, she has clinched 11 Olympic medals, becoming the most decorated American gymnast ever.

