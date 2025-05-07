Simone Biles' recent headlines: Explore gymnast's unforgettable moments from attending Laureus Awards to iconic MET Gala Outfits

Simone Biles has lately been seen at multiple events, including the 2025 Laureus Awards and the MET Gala, while enjoying her time away from the sport. She has made her name in gymnastics as well as pop culture, showing her incredible athleticism and fashion sense.

Ad

Following her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games, where she bagged three gold and one silver medal, Biles has become the most decorated US gymnast, earning the opportunity to appear at high-profile events.

Let us take a look at Biles' stunning and memorable appearances.

#1. Simone Biles collected her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles collected her fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award during the 2025 edition, which was held on April 21. She earned this prestigious honor for her impressive run at the 2024 Paris Games. The legendary gymnast surpassed the likes of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sifan Hassan, Faith Kipyegon, Aitana Bonmati, and Aryna Sabalenka to take home the award.

Ad

Trending

For the award night, Biles was seen donning a stunning beige and black dress that featured a black tutu and long train. The upper portion of the dress was a tux top, which she paired with a simple diamond handpiece and earrings.

#2. Simone Biles attends TIME 100's Most Influential People annual gala

Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her appearance at the Laureus Awards, Biles attended the TIME 100's Most Influential People annual gala on April 24 at the N.Y.C. concert hall Jazz at Lincoln Center. She joined the list alongside other eminent personalities, including Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Blake Lively, and Demi Moore.

Ad

For the event, Biles opted for a brown rubber lace cherry blossom mini dress, which she paired with heels and half-hoop earrings.

#3. Simone Biles headlines the Kentucky Derby

Biles during the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. (Photo by Getty Images)

The legendary gymnast received the honor to headline the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby. She became the first gymnast to act as Grand Marshal at “the most exciting two minutes in sports” event. She was seen sporting a lilac minidress with shimmering crystals, following the Kentucky Derby’s signature pastel theme.

Ad

Biles completed the look with a striking lilac hat that complemented her dress and elevated the look with her signature "OWENS" pendant necklace.

Ad

#4. Simone Biles turns heads at 2025 MET Gala along with her husband Jonathan Owens

Biles and Owens attend the 2025 Met Gala. (Photo by Getty Images)

Biles made her second appearance at the 2025 MET Gala along with her husband, Jonathan Owens. They both flawlessly embraced the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the event. While Owens wore an all-white suit complete with fringe cuffs and a fur shawl, Biles dazzled in a bright blue minidress with a long train, which featured a bright white collar. She completed the look with bright blue heels, a bag, and flashy jewelry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More