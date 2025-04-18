Simone Biles makes feelings known after being included in Time100 most influential people of 2025

Simone Biles recently commented following her recognition as one of the most influential individuals in 2025 by Time100. She was included alongside several prominent names, including Jalen Hurts, Demi Moore, Leon Marchand, Serena Williams, and Elon Musk, among others.

Ad

Biles is now enjoying her off-season together with her family following the end of her season in Paris. She encountered several obstacles along the way to the Paris Olympics, struggling not only with her mental health but also with the backlash of her withdrawal from the previous edition of the Olympics.

Simone concluded her Olympic campaign in Paris with three gold medals and one silver. Her return to gymnastics at the Paris Olympics was after a difficult period, including pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which elicited forceful criticism. Amid all these hurdles, Biles showed the world her outstanding ability, using her experience to write an empowering narrative for future gymnasts to brave the hardships of getting to great places.

Ad

Trending

Her inspiring impact on young athletes, both by her success and by her voice, is what earned her a spot as one of the most influential people of 2025 by Time100.

"Incredibly honored to be included in the 2025 #TIME100 list ❤️✨ time.com/time100 Thank you, @time" she wrote.

Ad

Simone Biles on being an advocate for mental health

Simone Biles at the Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about the importance of mental health advocacy in an interview with Olympics.com. She expressed that it was very hard for her to speak out about her mental health publicly. However, as she spoke about her mental health, many people who experienced similar struggles identified with the gymnast, which made her realize she had become a mental health advocate.

Ad

In addition, Simone Biles explained that everyone has a unique journey with mental health, and seeking help is important to attend to it as best she can.

"See for me, that was the hardest part because speaking out on mental health, I knew that I could have the possibility of becoming an advocate for that. But it wasn’t my goal. It’s not what I really wanted," she said.

Ad

“So, to kind of be put at the forefront, it’s like… I’m still going through my own thing. So how am I supposed to teach people, hey, like, you should do this or this, but everybody goes through that process differently, and there are different methods that work for each individual person,” she added.

Furthermore, the most decorated gymnast shared her experience with therapy and revealed how it was relieving for her both on and off the mat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More