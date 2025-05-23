Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens hints glory to his family with bold Olympics claim

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, made a bold claim, saying that he would be the next to bring the Olympic gold medal to the family after his wife. Owens will soon start his second season in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

Jonathan Owens, who played with the Green Bay Packers for a year, signed a two-year contract with the Bears in 2024. Though the team started strong, 4-2, it fell short of winning scores in 10 consecutive matches. In Week 15, after the Washington Commanders earned a 20-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bears ended their NFL playoff contention.

Following that, Owens has accompanied Simone Biles in various shows and events and even took the long-overdue honeymoon trip to South Africa. The couple recently turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala, embracing the 'Superfine: Tayloring Black Style" and at the Kentucky Derby.

Now, with just a few days left for the 2025 NFL season, Owens took the practice field with the Bears team. In a recent Instagram post, the players were asked who they would like to see on the Olympic flag football team. Without any hesitation, Owens showed the camera his bottle with 'Jo' written on it and confidently put himself as the new gold medal favorite of the family after his wife and the greatest gymnast, Simone Biles.

"What does the water bottle say? I'm bringing another gold medal to the family"

Biles made history by winning the all-around title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside claiming the vault and team victories. She trailed Rebeca Andrade on the floor exercise, her first loss in the event on the senior elite stage.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens talked about family planning

Biles and Owens at Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023 after dating for three years. The couple hardly had time to themselves due to career involvements, but often reunited to watch over the construction of their dream house in Texas.

Biles and Owens have been open about having kids in the future. In a trackside interview at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, they talked about putting their children in athletics initially but eventually allowing them to pursue their passions.

"If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal. We are obviously gonna put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don't really care what they do as long as they find their passion.” (E! News)

Biles was a headliner at the Gold Over America tour after her success at the 2024 Games. She won her fourth Sportswoman of the Year award from Laureus Sports in 2025.

