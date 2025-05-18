Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens cheers on Chicago Cubs in latest Summer outing

Simone Biles cozied up with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, as they watched the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field. Biles and Owens recently visited the Porsche store in Chicago to add a new member to their family.

Ad

Biles has been enjoying her time away from her sport since amassing four medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also performed on the Gold Over America tour before becoming a common fixture at her husband's NFL games since he began his tenure with the Chicago Bears. During the regular season, the couple stayed in Chicago and even spent their holidays from the comfort of their home.

Months later, Biles and Owens touched down in the city to enjoy an MLB game with her husband as the Chicago Cubs squared off against the White Sox. In her Instagram story, the 11-time Olympic medalist snapped the field and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Summer time chi"

The following story featured the husband and wife donning Cubs jerseys and seated in the spectators' box.

Biles and her husband attend Cubs game; Instagram - @simonebiles

Simone Biles visited the Porsche showroom with her husband, desiring to add another gorgeous automobile to her collection. She shared a video of the interior and captioned her Instagram story as:

Ad

"Looking at cars today for our Chicago home"

Biles and the NFL safety have been building a lakefront mansion in Texas since 2023. The construction has almost neared its end, and the couple will soon move in.

Simone Biles addressed the graduating class of 2025 at Washington University

Biles at the 2025 TIME100 Gala - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles received a special honor from Washington University, delivering the commencement address to the class of 2025. In her speech, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist talked about how she never thought of being the greatest of all time, but only the greatest Simone Biles.

Ad

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal."

Ad

She added:

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today."

Biles also received an honorary doctorate from the University, joining the six-celebrity roster. She was recognized as the Sportswoman of the Year award by Laureus Sports and concluded her Olympic season as Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More