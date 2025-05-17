Simone Biles visits multi-billion dollar brand amid hunt for new car in Chicago

Simone Biles recently went car shopping in Chicago. The Olympic champion gymnast visited the showroom of a multi-billion dollar car brand in order to choose a car for her home in Chicago.
Biles shared a glimpse of the Porsche showroom she recently visited on her Instagram profile. The Olympic champion gymnast had previously added a white Mercedes G-Wagon to her collection in August 2024.
She wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Looking at cars today for our Chicago home"
A few days ago, the Columbus, Ohio native was invited to the Washington University in St. Louis as one of the six prominent celebrities who received an honorary doctorate from the institution. The 27-year-old was also chosen as the commencement speaker for the felicitation ceremony. Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram story. He wrote in the caption,
"Best commencement speaker ever"
Simone Biles also recently attended the Met Gala 2025 alongside her husband. The Olympic champion had previously visited to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago, which was also visited by former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her siblings.
When Simone Biles opened up on making it to Team USA for the first time
Simone Biles has cemented her position as one of the greatest American gymnasts of all time. The 27-year-old gymnast recounted her thoughts, when she first made it to Team USA more than a decade ago.
The athlete had made it to the national team by placing third at the 2012 VISA National Championships held in St. Louis. She mentioned about the experience in her autobiography, "Courage To Soar".
"That evening at Nationals, standing on the podium next to all-around gold medalist Lexie Priessman and silver medalist Madison Desch, I could hardly believe that my dream was coming true. Later, after the arena’s Jumbotron screen lit up with the names of the 2012 women’s junior national team, I was smiling so hard that the muscles in my face actually ached," Biles wrote.
Biles also added that she was the only fresher selected by then coach Martha Karolyi. In her words,
"All the other girls had been on the national team the previous year; I was the only newbie in the mix."
Simone Biles couldn't make it in time for the London Olympics in 2012. However, the gymnast rose through the ranks to make a smashing debut at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where she won four Olympic gold medals and a bronze.