Moved by Simone Biles' commencement speech, husband Jonathan Owens pens 4-word reaction

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, hailed the gymnast as she addressed the graduating class at Washington University. Biles also received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

Simone Biles and her husband have been spending time together since the latter concluded his 2024 NFL season. They took their long-awaited honeymoon trip to South Africa, attended the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, where the 11-time Olympic medalist announced the 'Riders Up' call. The couple's next outing at the 2025 Met Gala was also a memorable experience for them, celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style".

The Olympian turned heads in a Harbison Studio-designed taffeta mini dress with a cathedral-length train, while her husband, Owens, donned an all-white outfit with accessories. Next, Biles attended Washington University as the commencement speaker on May 12, 2025. Hailing her for her monumental achievement, Owens shared a story on Instagram, captioning:

"Best commencement speaker ever"

Simone Biles' husband praises her; Instagram - @jowens

In her speech, Simone Biles opened up about how she never planned to be at the helm of her sport, but earning the 'GOAT' title overwhelmed her.

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal."

Revealing that her goal was to only be the best at her sport, the 28-year-old said:

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

Biles ended her 2024 season with the Sportsperson of the Year honor from Sports Illustrated.

Simone Biles made her feelings known after her Washington University exploits

Biles at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was welcomed by over 17,000 people, including 3600 graduating students, at the Francis Olympic Field. Donning a green academic dress, she attended the ceremony. In a recent Instagram post, she shared highlights from the eventful day and expressed gratitude to WashU and wished luck to the class of 2025.

"It’s Dr Biles to you. 🫶🏾But in all seriousness, thank you, @washu, for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the graduates 🎓.Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavours!!"

Biles won the all-around, vault, and team titles, besides silver on the floor at the Paris Olympics. She also headlined the second edition of the Gold Over America tour.

