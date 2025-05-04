Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens drops 5 word reaction for his wife as the couple attended Barnstable Brown Gala

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, shared his feelings about decking up with his wife as the couple attended the Barnstable Brown Gala, a day before the iconic Kentucky Derby. The event also graced other celebrities like Aaron Rodgers, Selma Blair, and others.

Simone Biles has been enjoying her off-time with her husband since the completion of the Gold Over America tour. She attended her husband's games, watching him play with the Chicago Bears in the 2024-25 NFL season. The couple often shared updates about their outings, dinner dates, and the progression of their new Texas home. After celebrating Valentine's Day in February 2025, Biles and Owens even enjoyed their honeymoon in South Africa.

As the couple prepares to enter their new abode in Texas, they have been taking pleasure in various sporting events. The gymnast and her husband attended the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 2, 2025, a day before the 2025 Kentucky Derby. The iconic equestrian event welcomed the 11-time Olympic medalist, who donned a white dress and an elegant fascinator hat. Owens accompanied her in an olive green suit.

Biles shared a series of pictures from the event and captioned:

"brownstable brown gala"

The NFL safety dropped a comment below the post, expressing his love for dressing up with his wife.

"Love dressing up with you"

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to dressing up with her; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles won the 2025 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award for her record-breaking campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She won three gold medals in the vault, team, and all-around, and silver in the floor exercise.

Simone Biles reacted to her upcoming stint as the announcer of the 'riders up' call at the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Biles at 151st Kentucky Derby - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was a presenter at the CMA Awards and graced several other events as a special guest after the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, now, she shifted her focus to the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby and has been chosen to announce the 'riders up' call. Every year, just 19 minutes before the riders and their horses race down the track at Churchill Downs, a celebrity guest gets an opportunity to take the call.

After receiving the special honor, Simone Biles shared that she wasn't nervous.

"I'm not that nervous. Everyone's making me seem like I should be nervous, but I'm not. So, maybe I should be!" (via WHAS11)

Biles received the Sportsperson of the Year award from Sports Illustrated in 2024. She also paid a special visit to Today Show's Hoda Kotb on her farewell day.

