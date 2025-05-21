Jordan Chiles shows off new hair style amid off season 

Jordan Chiles recently showcased her new hairstyle during her downtime. The American gymnast was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine alongside Olivia Dunne after her NCAA gymnastics championships campaign.

Chiles was last seen on the mat during the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships, where she competed for her collegiate team, the UCLA Bruins. They secured a second-place finish behind Oklahoma, earning a score of 197.6125 points. The gymnast played a significant role in this achievement, delivering impressive performances in events like the uneven bars, where she scored 9.9750 points and became the national champion in that category.

Shortly after this, she captured attention with her feature on the SI Swimsuit magazine's cover. Chiles also attended the magazine's red carpet and launch parties, wearing stunning outfits. After flaunting her red carpet looks during her off-season, the American recently showcased her new hairstyle on social media.

Her hairstylist shared two pictures of the Olympian on Instagram, where she was seen flaunting a unique yet stylish hairstyle. Her hair was tied in a half bun, enhanced by two strands in the front. The post's caption read:

"Hair for @jordanchiles😍😍"

Jordan Chiles recently also showed off a glimpse of her new home gym transformation with Nike.

Jordan Chiles opened up about finding confidence in her body

Jordan Chiles recently participated in a conversation with the Swimsuit Social Club, alongside Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek. Here, she discussed her lifelong struggle to fit in and how she now feels confident in her own body. Highlighting her identity as a woman of color, the gymnast expressed how she carved out her place in the sport.

"As a gymnast, obviously I'm a woman of color so it's not typical to see women of color who have curves and all this stuff doing our sport but now that we have people who have been able to you know pave that way and give us this ability to enjoy what we're doing," Jordan Chiles said.

Following this, she talked about how modeling for SI Swimsuit in swimwear made her feel empowered.

"I had to put my first swimsuit on and I looked at myself and I said wow this is the first time in 22 years that I was actually able to feel confident and embrace myself because it's it's a whole different story like growing up we had to look a certain way our hair had to be a certain way the way that we you know had to attend things it was something that we as gymnasts had to embrace but we never had the ability to use our voice..," she added.

Jordan Chiles joined the UCLA Bruins after competing at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More