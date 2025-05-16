Jordan Chiles turns up the glamor with her special all-black outfit at the SI Swimsuit red carpet

Jordan Chiles recently turned heads with her glamorous black outfit at the SI Swimsuit red carpet. The gymnast shared the SI cover with fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne and other personalities, such as Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan.

Chiles recently competed for her team, the UCLA Bruins, at the 2025 NCAA gymnastics championships, where her team earned a second-place finish behind Oklahoma. The latter dominated the championships after scoring 198.0125, and UCLA earned 197.6125 points, becoming the national runner-up.

Chiles played a significant role in this, as she earned a score of 39.775 points. She attained 9.9750 points on uneven bars, which helped her earn the championship title in uneven bars. Shortly after this, the gymnast was featured on the SI cover and was seen attending the magazine's red carpet, where she turned heads with her black outfit.

She shared a glimpse of her red carpet look on her Instagram stories. In the first update, she shared a picture of herself posing in an all-black black outfit, which was paired with black heels and silver earrings. The story's caption read:

"Pre-Event."

Following this, she shared a video of her announcing the wrap of the SI Swimsuit red carpet. She said:

"Hey guys, it's Jordan Chiles, your SI Swimsuit cover girl, and that's a wrap on the red carpet."

Chiles recently also attended the Gold House Gala 2025, where she celebrated the leaders and artists of the Asian-Pacific community.

Jordan Chiles recently opened up about making another Olympic appearance

Jordan Chiles wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, which saw her win one gold medal in the team all-around event. Along with this, she also faced a setback as she was stripped of her bronze medal, which she clinched in the floor exercise. Months after this heartbreak, she made her comeback in gymnastics with the UCLA Bruins.

Recently, she sat for a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, where she opened up about her thoughts on competing in the 2028 LA Olympics. She revealed that the possibility of competing in the event is in her mind; however, it being three years away, she is currently focusing on the present.

“It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it,” Jordan Chiles said.

Jordan Chiles' latest book, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' recently became a New York Times bestseller.

