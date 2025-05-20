Jordan Chiles shows off massive home gym transformation with multi-billion dollar brand

Jordan Chiles gave a sneak peek of her Nike home gym transformation in her latest update. The American gymnast has been officially associated with Nike since 2023.

Chiles was last seen in action during the 2025 NCAA gymnastics championships, where she competed for her team, the UCLA Bruins, who secured a second-place finish behind Oklahoma. Her team earned 197.6125 points, while Oklahoma toppled them with an impressive score of 198.0125. The gymnast produced prominent performances in the event, having scored 39.775 points.

She secured 9.9750 points on uneven bars, making her the national champion of uneven bars. She is currently in her off-season, gearing up for the upcoming gymnastics events, and amid this, she showcased her massive home gym transformation in collaboration with the $82B brand, Nike.

Chiles shared a collaborative post with 'Nike strength' on Instagram. In the video, the gymnast gave a tour of her new gym, which included the latest gym equipment, and showed off the steps of how her patio transformed into a gym. Sharing a few glimpses of her exercising in her new workout arena, donning an all-Nike outfit, she exuded excitement for training in her new gym, saying:

"Oh my gosh, guys. It's finally here. This was just a nice, cute little patio. Now I came back to Houston, and it's a whole gym. I'm really excited to try all the new equipment out, and I'll show you guys a little movement. See what Jordan can do!" Said Jordan Chiles.

Chiles was sponsored by Nike in 2023, and in that same year, the brand released the Nike x Jordan Chiles Holiday'23 collection, which carried apparel and footwear inspired by her. The gymnast also recently featured on the cover picture of the SI Swimsuit magazine.

Jordan Chiles made her feelings known about the complexity of womanhood

Jordan Chiles recently sat for a conversation with People magazine, where she spoke about the body image issues she faced while growing up. Reflecting on all the self-doubt, she spoke about her recent feature on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, stating that her journey was more emotional than physical, as it helped her self-doubt transform into confidence.

"I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I'm 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome," said Chiles.

Talking about inspiring people to love their bodies, she added:

"I get the ability to change and hopefully make everybody embrace the same thing because our bodies are our bodies. Nobody can take that away."

Jordan Chiles recently received a huge surprise from Nike, as they hosted a surprise event for her. She made her feelings known about this by sharing a video on Instagram, extending gratitude toward Nike for all their love.

