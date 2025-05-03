"Is this real life"- Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known after receiving huge surprise from Nike

American gymnast Jordan Chiles took to social media to share a post about her sponsor, Nike, hosting a surprise event for her, following her recent trip to New York. Chiles has been sponsored by Nike since 2023, and later that year, Nike launched the Nike x Jordan Chiles Holiday '23 collection, which featured footwear and apparel inspired by Chiles.

Chiles is regarded as one of the best gymnasts in the USA, and competes in elite and collegiate gymnastics. She represents the UCLA Bruins gymnastics team and recently managed to help them earn a second-place finish at the NCAA Championships. Chiles performed impressively despite losing the national title to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Chiles took to Instagram to share her praise for Nike and the surprise events that they hosted for her. In the images, Chiles can be seen giving a speech at a Nike event and signing books. She wrote:

"Is this real life 🥹 I promise this will never get old and sharing this with my family was incredible. So many surprises. Love my Nike fam. Grateful"

Jordan Chiles competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the Women's Team event.

Jordan Chiles reflects on the bronze medal that was taken away from her at Paris 2024

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently discussed how she felt after she was stripped of her 2024 Paris Olympic bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise. Chiles was initially awarded the bronze medal, but lost it after the Romanian gymnastics team successfully challenged the timing of the U.S. appeal that led to her score being raised.

Chiles discussed in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered host Juana Summers about how she felt after losing the medal, saying:

"I was devastated. I was crying. I felt like every single time I would accomplish something, something would be stripped away from me. And I had a part in my book, I explain that the same thing happened to me at a younger age when I got an award and it got stripped away from me. So to me, it was like a full circle moment. My life had kind of spiraled. It was just a very hard moment. And I never knew that I was going to have to go through that."

After competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Chiles is now focusing on her collegiate career, where she is currently a junior.

