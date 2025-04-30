  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jordan Chiles flaunts new hairstyle ahead of quick trip to undisclosed location

Jordan Chiles flaunts new hairstyle ahead of quick trip to undisclosed location

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Apr 30, 2025 11:36 GMT
Vanity Fair And Instagram Present Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles at Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities in California. - Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles showed off her new hairstyle ahead of a quick trip to an undisclosed location. The 24-year-old has continued to balance her passion for gymnastics and fashion, and recently shared her sleek, new, fresh look on Instagram.

Ad

Chiles wrapped up her 2025 collegiate gymnastics season, helping the UCLA Bruins secure second place at the 2025 NCAA Championships in April. She claimed gold in the uneven bars with an impressive 9.975 score. Following the season, she expressed gratitude for her team’s support in an Instagram post that received warm responses from her mother, Gina Chiles, and Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Jordan Bowers.

In a reshared story by stylist Davontae’ Washington, Chiles showed off her new layers and sleek hairstyle with a caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Got me lookin' right for my quick trip.”
Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@jordanchiles)
Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@jordanchiles)

In 2024, Jordan Chiles took a break from college gymnastics to focus on the Paris Olympics. Representing Team USA, she contributed to a gold medal win in the team all-around and earned a bronze in the individual floor exercise. However, due to a CAS ruling, the bronze was later awarded to Romania’s Ana Barbosu, and Chiles was required to return her medal.

Ad

Jordan Chiles opens up about her Prince-themed performance for UCLA Bruins

Jordan Chiles at 2025 Division Championships - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles at 2025 Division Championships - Source: Getty

After taking off from college, Jordan Chiles returned to the team with an impressive, Prince-themed floor routine at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City in January 2025.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN, Chiles said:

“Honestly, when we started working on this, I thought, ‘If I'm coming back, I want to come back with a banger.’ I don't want to come back and be like, ‘Oh hey guys, I'm back.’ No, I want to come back with something that people are going to enjoy.
“Artistic gymnastics is often known just for the technical elements. I wanted to bring the art back into the sport. Prince felt like the perfect choice. Who wouldn’t want to sit and eat popcorn at a gymnastics meet and feel like you're at his concert?”

Jordan Chiles is a three-time World Champion and was named one of TIME's Women of the Year in 2025. She now heads into her senior year at UCLA, aiming for the 2026 NCAA Championship title, where she will likely compete against Ana Barbosu after the 2024 medal controversy.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications