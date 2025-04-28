Jordan Chiles' mother and Jordan Bowers react to gymnast's heartfelt season-ending message

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, and the prominent artistic gymnast of the Oklahoma Sooners, Jordan Bowers, shared their thoughts on Jordan's Instagram post. Chiles' Instagram post featured a heartfelt message from her 2025 collegiate season.

Chiles is a notable artistic gymnast for the UCLA Bruins and concluded her 2025 NCAA Championships in second position. She also won the gold medal in the uneven bars routine by registering a 9.975 score.

Through her Instagram post, Chiles expressed gratitude towards her team for its support through her 2025 season.

The three-time World Championship medalist and three-time Pan American Games medalist expressed her thoughts with the caption:

"wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Jordan Chiles' post received responses from her mother, Gina, and from the 2025 NCAA Champions, Oklahoma Sooners' Jordan Bowers.

Gina Chiles wrote:

"Love ya Chick!! Best Year yet!"

Bowers added:

"so incredible jo! blessed to have shared this journey with you!❤️"

Screenshot of Gina Chiles and Jordan Bowers' comments on Jordan Chiles' Instagram post | Credits: IG/jordanchiles

Prior to her impressive season with the UCLA Bruins, Chiles helped the US team win the gold medal in the all-around team event at the Paris Olympics. She also initally claimed the bronze medal in the individual floor exercise final, but was eventually asked to give the medal back after a CAS ruling. In February 2025, Chiles also named one of Time’s Women of the Year for 2025

Jordan Chiles on returning with the UCLA Bruins for the next season

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The elite artistic gymnast wrapped up her 2025 collegiate season with eminent success. The two-time Olympian shared her thoughts on coming back with the UCLA Bruins for the next season, as per Big Ten Network via the Olympics.

"I’m ready. I’m definitely ready to go into next season. Yes, I’m coming back. I’m not leaving the Bruins. I definitely can’t wait to see how my senior year turns out.”

The athlete has also won two Big Ten titles and two Pac-12 Conference titles in her collegiate career. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

