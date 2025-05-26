Jordan Chiles drops note to fans as she gears up for presenter role at prestigious music awards

American gymnast Jordan Chiles asked her followers to watch the American Music Awards 2025, where she will be gracing the stage of the event as a presenter. The event is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 26 in Las Vegas and will be graced by prominent names such as Jennifer Lopez.

This comes just a few days after her new swimsuit magazine project with Sports Illustrated, and more so after a successful collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins that also saw her win the national title in bars.

Following these professional successes and external endeavors, Chiles shared a picture of the poster of the American Music Awards featuring her name on her Instagram stories. She further urged her followers to catch the live coverage of the event on CBS and Paramount. Chiles wrote:

"It's @amas night and I'm presenting Tune in tonight at 8PM ET, 5PM ET on @cbstv and @paramountplus"

Chiles' Instagram story features her appeal to the fans (Image via: Chiles' Instagram)

Several other presenters, such as Kai Cenat, Dylan Efron, Megan Moroney, and Wayne Brady, will accompany Jordan Chiles during the American Music Awards 2025.

Jordan Chiles expresses her thoughts on being a part of the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Jordan Chiles donning a black dress at an event (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles recently expressed her thoughts on being selected as a cover model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Chiles was one of the cover medals for the magazine's latest issue, along with former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Chiles shared that she wanted to convey the message that she has the liberty to express with her body in any way possible through this Sports Illustrated project. She further added about her objectives from this project and said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit):

"The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body – and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that. It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can. Hopefully, people can see the beauty inside of me, and they understand this is a dream come true for me."

Speaking about her 2024 Paris Olympics campaign during the conversation, Chiles remarked that the performance from the team was impressive and mentioned that it was a dream for her to participate in her second quadrennial games.

