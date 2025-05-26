Jordan Chiles drops 1 word message while rocking white bikini during Miami vacation

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles is enjoying her vacation in Miami, Florida. Not long ago, the 24-year-old gymnast posed for the cover issue of the Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Ad

Chiles shared multiple photos of her summer retreat in Florida on her Instagram profile, where she wore a two-piece white swimsuit. The Olympic champion was accompanied by her sister, Jazmin Chiles, on this trip. Jordan Chiles added a one-word caption to her latest Instagram post.

The caption of the post read,

"DND"

Ad

Trending

Chiles previously appeared on the 'Recharge with David Ko' podcast. The 24-year-old gymnast opened up on how she is changing the cultural aspect of gymnastics. Chiles also talked about the impact her teammate and gymnastics legend Simone Biles has had on the sport.

"I didn't come into the sport to shy away from who Jordan Chiles is. I came to exude it in a way to understand, like look no matter what I doing no matter what I'm trying to show I'm always going to be authentic to who I am. So, I think it's really cool that being able to change the culture is like saying 'Simone changed the game', people say this all the time," Chiles explained. [6:37 onwards]

Ad

Jordan Chiles will be seen next in action at the FIG World Championships, at Jakarta, Indonesia in October 2025.

Jordan Chiles shares her thoughts on separating self-worth from sport and finding her true identity

Jordan Chiles in action at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles recently penned an emotional message on her Instagram account. The gymnast explained in the note that she is more than just an athlete, as she shared on her Instagram profile,

Ad

"I am more than my sport. Sometimes, I need moments like this — just me, fresh air, and quiet — to truly feel that. Gymnastics will always be a part of my story. It’s pushed me, challenged me, and helped me reach heights I once thought were impossible. But being an athlete isn’t all I am. I’m also a daughter, a sister, an auntie, a student, a business owner, a friend — and someone learning every day how to care for her mental health just as much as her physical strength. ...."

Ad

Like teammate Simone Biles, Chiles has been a strong advocate of mental health awareness too. In another conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the Olympic champion gymnast shared the confidence issues she faced as a child. In her words,

“She was there when I would cry and be like, ‘Mom, they’re saying this. They’re saying that.’ Or I would look at myself in the mirror and call myself ugly almost every day. I think it was just really cool for her to know that I get this opportunity and that I get the ability to embrace who Jordan is... Yeah, it’s amazing. I love it. I feel so comfortable. I feel so confident.”

Jordan Chiles contributed to the UCLA Bruins' dream journey to the finals of the NCAA Championships 2025. The 24-year-old gymnast has confirmed her return for her senior year in order to achieve the coveted NCAA Championship title next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More