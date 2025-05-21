Jordan Chiles opens up about revolutionizing gymnastics alongside Simone Biles’ game-changing legacy

Prominent artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles has shared her thoughts on revolutionising and bringing cultural changes to the sport of gymnastics. The two-time Olympic medalist also reflected on her identity, authenticity, and the impact and legacy Simone Biles has had on the sport.

Chiles represents the UCLA Bruins and assisted her team to a second-place finish at the 2025 NCAA women's gymnastics tournament. The UCLA Bruins concluded their final with a score of 197.6125. Chiles won five Big Ten Gymnast of the Week Awards. The team also won the Big Ten Championships, their first-ever Big Ten regular season title.

Elite artistic gymnast, Jordan Chiles recently appeared on the 'Recharge with David Ko' podcast and expressed her thoughts on her identity and authenticity and how she is transforming the cultural aspect of gymnastics. Furthermore, she also shared the significant impact the legendary artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, has had on the sport.

"I didn't come into the sport to shy away from who Jordan Chile is. I came to exude it in a way to understand, like look no matter what I doing no matter what I'm trying to show I'm always going to be authentic to who I am. So, I think it's really cool that being able to change the culture is like saying 'Simone changed the game', people say this all the time," she shared [6:37 onwards]

She continued,

"Simone [Biles] changed the game, Jordan changed the culture and I think it's really cool that I had this opportunity to do that, definitely am proud of myself of understanding who I am as a person and that I get to show that to the younger generation."

Apart from her Olympic feats, Chiles won three medals at the 2022 Liverpool World Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.

Jordan Chiles opens up about learning from Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 10 - Source: Getty

The four-time Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships medalist, Chiles, shared in an interview with CNN that she learned growth and confidence from eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. Biles is considered one of the greatest women gymnasts with 30 World Championship medals.

"I’m the one who’s writing it, and I didn’t learn to stand my ground until I met her (Biles).”

Chiles and Simone Biles, along with Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, formed the group 'Golden Girls' and won the gold medal in the team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

