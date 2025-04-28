"Something no coach can teach" - When Simone Biles' former coach opened up about her natural talent

Simone Biles once reflected on the moment her former coach Aimee Boorman realized the natural ability the gymnast possessed, which helped her excel in gymnastics. Biles began her gymnastics journey at the age of six under coach Boorman.

In her autobiography, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles once reflected on completing the advanced levels of the Junior Olympics earlier than other young gymnasts. Her then-coach, Boorman, marked the difference between Biles and other gymnasts. The coach highlighted the legendary gymnast's ability to quickly copy skills after watching someone perform them.

While speaking to Biles' mother, Nellie, the coach also highlighted the gymnast's ability to sense her position in the air, which helped her to land flawlessly, a skill that could not have been taught.

"My coaches thought I had enough raw ability to move up quickly through the levels.," Biles wrote. "It helped that I was a visual learner. I could look at someone doing a skill and quickly copy it. I also had an inborn sense of where I was as I tumbled through air.

"'Simone has incredible air balance,' Aimee told my mom. 'She can feel exactly where she is in space while flipping and twisting, and she knows instinctively just how to bring her feet down so that she lands upright. That’s something no coach can teach.”

Simone Biles once dedicated her gymnastics career to her former coach Aimee Boorman

Simone Biles and coach Aimee Boorman during the Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo via Getty Images)

Throughout her illustrious career, Simone Biles trained under multiple coaches, including Aimee Boorman, Cecile Landi, and Martha Karolyi. She once opened up about the impact of coach Boorman on her career and attributed her success to her.

Biles wrote in her autobiography:

"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. In the elite world, everyone loves my coach because they know how understanding she is. They know she thinks that even though gymnastics is hard work, it should also be enjoyable. Otherwise, why do it?"

Biles trained under coach Boorman for 11 years at the World Champions Center, built by her parents, Ronald and Nellie. Boorman accompanied the gymnast at her debut Olympic Games in Rio. She also guided the most decorated American Olympian gymnast to three consecutive world all-around championship titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

