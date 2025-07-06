“Thought they were about to go at it” — Netizens react as 50 Cent and Conor McGregor seemingly resolve feud after being spotted together in Ireland

50 Cent and Conor McGregor appeared to have resolved their long-standing feud, as they were spotted together in Ireland at the latter's pub named The Black Forge Inn. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, turned 50 on Sunday, July 6, 2025, and he was spotted at The Black Forge Inn the day before on Saturday.

Conor McGregor shared a couple of stories on his Instagram account about the rapper's visit to his pub. The first one showed the rapper arriving at the venue, and the caption read:

"50 Cent in da house at The Black Forge to celebrate his birthday! Happy Birthday 50!”

The second story was text written on a black background, as the former UFC champion wrote:

"50 Cent is in the gaf now! THE BLACK FORGE INN! His 50th bday today. SPECTACULAR.”

Conor McGregor's stories for 50 Cent (Image credits: Instagram.com/@thenotoriousmma)

Another video emerged of the two stars hugging and greeting each other as well. Fans online reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"I thought they were about to go at it"

Netizens shared similar reactions on the social media platform.

"Didn't know they were chill like that," another wrote.

"Dudes are proper thrilled to see each other. Not surprised even," another commented.

Some fans also hailed both stars of their respective fields.

"Two titans of their craft," one user wrote.

"Two people you definitely don’t want to get in a trolling match with. 2 of the dopest in the history their field," another commented.

"Legends linking up like it’s 2016 vibes unmatched," another wrote.

More about the beef between Conor McGregor and 50 Cent

Conor McGregor at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

The feud between the two stars began in 2017. 50 Cent was, notably, once close to former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. Ahead of his fight against Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor called out the rapper during a press conference in New York, saying:

"50 Cent's a b***h"

This started a tirade of exchanges between the two in interviews and on social media. Moreover, after Mayweather won in 2017, 50 Cent posted a series of memes to take a dig at McGregor.

In 2019, the Irish mixed martial arts star called the rapper out for a fight. He made his return to UFC in Moscow, and when asked who he would like to face in a celebrity fight, he told The Sun:

"I’d have to probably say 50 Cent, I’d like to fight him."

He explained that he used the rapper as a "promotional tool," and he was thankful that he helped him build a big audience. However, he asserted that he was getting tired of the rapper's memes against him.

"But then after that he began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram where he’d make these memes about me constantly. Every time I’d go onto the internet I’d see 50 Cent had posted up some new stupid meme and I wrote one of the memes - ‘old man on the internet making memes’ and then he blocked me," McGregor said.

He explained that despite his being blocked, the memes haven't stopped, and he keeps getting tagged on fan pages. Hence, he wanted to fight the rapper, but that didn't happen.

In other news, 50 Cent is reported to star in the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie alongside Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Orville Peck, and professional wrestler Roman Reigns, as per Billboard.

