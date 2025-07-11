DJ Khaled celebrates Justin Bieber's new album "SWAG" by jumping into the ocean on family vacation

Shortly after Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album SWAG, DJ Khaled gave the singer a shoutout via an Instagram post on July 10, 2025. The record producer posted a carousel of pictures from his family vacation, one of which featured him jumping into the ocean, with the caption reading:

"The Khaled family ready for the new @lilbieber album @lilbieber to the world 🌍! Let’s go ! #SWAG 🔥🆙"

DJ Khaled and Bieber share an amicable relationship, given that the two have collaborated on I'm The One, and No Brainer. Khaled has often expressed his love and respect for the Baby singer, a recent instance of which is his July 2024 appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.

In one of the segments on the show, Fallon played a snippet of Justin Bieber's 2015 track Sorry and Khaled guessed it immediately. The DJ and record producer said:

"I talked to Justin Bieber yesterday. I love him. I've done many records, but the record I did with him called 'I'm The One' is about to be Diamond this year. It's such a blessing. He's such a beautiful man. Congratulations to your wife and yourself, about to have a new blessing coming."

In his comment, DJ Khaled was referring to the news of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy post. Hailey and Justin welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Khaled has also promoted Bieber's tracks like Peaches in 2021 by dancing to the song in an Instagram video. Additionally, DJ Khaled posted a photo of his golf outing with his son and Justin Bieber, calling the singer "my brother, my friend" and "legendary."

Justin Bieber addresses mental health, paparazzi moments, and more on latest album SWAG

Justin Bieber's latest album, SWAG, consists of 21 songs, most of which represent the singer's emotions or life state. One of the tracks, called Standing On Business features a collaboration with comedian Druski and a 50-second voice note from Bieber's heated encounter with the paparazzi on June 13, 2025.

The voice note is taken from his altercation with the paps last month, where the Sorry singer said:

"You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

In another track, Therapy Session, which is more of an interlude featuring yet another collaboration with Druski, Justin Bieber addresses his mental health.

“That’s been a tough thing for me recently, is feeling like I’ve had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human really publicly, so people are always asking if I’m ok, and that starts to really weigh on me. It starts to make me feels like I’m the only one with issues and everyone else is perfect,” Bieber says on Therapy Session.

In the same interlude, Druski reasons with Bieber's followers, talking about the singer's cryptic Instagram posts. The comedian says that those posts are just Bieber trolling his audience, which they often misunderstand as the singer losing his mind.

SWAG also consists of two tracks: GO BABY and Walking Away, the lyrics of which appear like an attempt to dismiss rumors of marital issues at Bieber's end. Referring to his wife Hailey Bieber with a reference to her beauty brand Rhode on GO BABY, Justin Bieber sings:

“That’s my baby, she’s iconic/ iPhone case, lip gloss on it,”

While there hasn't been an official confirmation on the news, HitsDailyDouble's July 10, 2025, report cited sources hinting that SWAG is the prelude to a proper pop album that might be released either this year or in early 2026.

