  • Diddy claims he is the only man in America in prison for hiring male escorts as he appeals for bail offering over $50M

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Jul 29, 2025 22:48 GMT
Rapper Sean Diddy Combs' attorneys have filed a motion for bail offering over $50 million. The music mogul's attorneys claimed that he is the only person in America who's been incarcerated for hiring male escorts for having threesomes with his girlfriend. In a legal motion filed on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Diddy's attorneys have claimed that his case is a unique one.

They mentioned that it is "inconsistent with Justice Department policy" to hold the rapper in prison in Brooklyn until his sentencing is declared.

"Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself," they wrote.
Combs' lawyers also stressed that there has "literally never been a case like this one" where one is held in prison for having consensual intercourse with male escorts. The appeal for bail comes after the rapper was not found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. However, the court found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following the verdict, Diddy's lawyers appealed for immediate bail for the rapper. However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the same and passed the verdict to hold him in jail until his sentencing on October 3, 2025.

In the new appeal, the lawyers offered over $50 million for bail, while claiming Combs would remain in his Miami residence. They also mentioned that the rapper would not be allowed to travel apart from what is required for his care and would be under the supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency, surrendering his passport.

Why was Diddy not granted bail following his sex trafficking trial verdict?

After a nearly two-month-long trial, Sean Diddy Combs was found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering in Judge Arun Subramanian's verdict on July 2, 2025. The rapper has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy is facing up to 20 years in prison, with 10 years for each count, with regard to his charges against his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and the anonymous Jane. Following the verdict, Combs' lawyers appealed for immediate bail, which was rejected by the court. In his reasoning, Judge Subramanian mentioned that the Bad Boy Records founder could be a threat.

"It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger," he said.
Judge Subramanian specifically referred to Jane's testimony against Diddy, where she claimed that the rapper dragged and choked her during an argument in June 2024. Further, he also alluded to Cassie Ventura's claims of long-term domestic abuse from the rapper, which his lawyers accepted, claiming they "own the domestic violence."

The court believed that the evidence against Diddy shows his disregard for the law and propensity for violence. The music mogul is set to remain in prison until his sentencing on October 3. In their latest motion for bail, Combs' lawyers stated the Mann Act usually applies to those who seek commercial benefit via interstate transportation with sex workers.

"As a general rule, prosecution should not be instituted in the so-called ‘non-commercial’ cases," they wrote.

Diddy's prosecutors have mentioned that they hope for a sentence as long as 51 to 63 months. Meanwhile, the rapper's lawyers will want to reduce it to 21 to 27 months.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
