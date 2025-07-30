Megyn Kelly says "Trump should not pardon Diddy" as GOP's young female voters would hate it 

Popular podcaster Megyn Kelly has claimed that President Donald Trump should not pardon incarcerated rapper Sean Diddy Combs. Kelly believes this could make his &quot;young female voters&quot; disappointed.In an X post dated July 30, 2025, Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on Trump pardoning Sean Combs. She said:&quot;Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/ young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon.&quot;Kelly's comments came amid reports of Trump allegedly considering pardoning Combs, who has been in jail since September last year. The rapper was charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and trafficking charges but found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.The Bad Boy Records founder has been denied bail multiple times and could face up to 20 years in prison, with 10 years for each count. His sentencing is set to take place on October 3, and he's expected to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then.Diddy's lawyers offer over $50 million for bail after the rapper was denied freedom despite the verdict2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: GettyOn Tuesday, July 29, rapper Sean Diddy Combs' lawyers appealed for the rapper's bail in another legal letter, offering over $50 million. In their motion, Combs' lawyers claimed that his case is a unique one as he's the only man in the United States held in prison for consensual intercourse. They wrote:&quot;Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself.&quot;Diddy's legal team further argued that there are &quot;exceptional circumstances warranting a departure from mandatory detention&quot; in his case under the Mann Act. They alleged that the rapper's former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and the anonymous Jane, were consensual participants in the rapper's alleged &quot;freak-offs&quot; and not coerced into s*xual acts, as claimed by the prosecutors.Further, the lawyers claimed that the Mann Act only applies to cases involving &quot;interstate travel for financial gain through the business of prostitution&quot;, which is not the case with the incarcerated music mogul. They added:&quot;In the history of the statute, the Mann Act has never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person.&quot;For those unaware, Combs was convicted of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act during his trial in July. Under the terms of this act, the rapper will have to be in prison until his sentencing unless there are &quot;exceptional&quot; circumstances demanding a release.Under these terms, Judge Arun Subramanian had denied Diddy bail following his verdict on July 2. Moreover, the court believed the rapper posed a danger and a serious threat to key witnesses such as Cassie Ventura and Jane. While denying the rapper bail, Subramanian stated in his ruling:&quot;It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger.&quot;Moreover, the judge also highlighted that Combs' lawyers &quot;owned the domestic violence&quot; allegations with regard to Cassie Ventura. It is worth noting that video footage of Diddy assaulting Ventura at a hotel in 2016 was a key point in his trial, which was also a point of difference for the rapper being denied bail.Judge Subramanian also pointed to an instance of Jane's testimony, where she alleged that the music mogul drugged and choked her back in June 2024, while he was already facing legal trouble. Therefore, Diddy had shown constant &quot;disregard&quot; for the law, per the court.In their latest filing, Combs' lawyers offered over $50 million for bail and mentioned that if granted freedom, the rapper would stay in his Miami residence. The music mogul would also not travel apart from the requirements for his ongoing case. He would also give up his passport and be under the supervision of the US Pretrial Services Agency. The decision of the court is awaited.