"He didn't want to disrupt anything" — Diddy's longtime acquaintance of 40 years shares details of Kanye West's visit during the rapper's trial

On June 13, 2025, Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial to support him. A longtime associate of Diddy reported that West did not enter the main courtroom out of concern that his presence would be a distraction. Instead, he watched from an overflow room.

Ad

Social media personality Melanie King addressed the development in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on June 14, 2025, where she shared the latest updates from Combs' trial. In the video, she played a clip from an interview between podcaster Lauren Conlin and an acquaintance of Combs.

"He was on the list but he chose not to go in there, and so he went to the overflow room cuz he didn't want to disrupt anything by his just walking in there," he told Conlin.

Ad

Trending

This account seems to debunk previous reports that West was denied access outright. As per Page Six, Kanye West was not permitted to enter the courtroom and instead went to an overflow room on the 23rd floor, where the trial was being broadcast on closed-circuit TV.

Ad

More about Kanye West's appearance at the Diddy trial

According to Indulge Express, Kanye West arrived at Manhattan’s federal courthouse on June 13, 2025, wearing an all-white outfit with dark sunglasses. He was photographed shaking hands with a fan and briefly greeting Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, before going inside. When reporters asked West if he was there to support Diddy, West nodded slowly and said, “Yes.”

Ad

But despite his intentions, West never made it into the main courtroom. Initial reports claimed he was turned away because his name wasn’t on the pre-approved list of attendees—a requirement for entry.

According to Mint, Kanye West’s visit lasted less than an hour. After watching roughly 30 to 40 minutes of testimony, including that of Jonathan Perez, a former personal assistant to Diddy, he quietly left the courthouse. Outside, Ye was seen being escorted into a black SUV alongside King Combs and what seemed to be some security personnel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has publicly supported Diddy amid the rapper's legal troubles. As per Page Six, ever since Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, West has expressed support, including writing a post asking for his release in a since-deleted social media update from February.

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N****S AND BITCHES IS P***Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY SH*T,” Ye wrote on X.

Ad

He later doubled down by sharing a video of himself on a FaceTime call with King Combs on Instagram, captioned with a message urging followers to consider the impact of family separation.

"FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES,” he wrote.

Ad

In March, he even released a controversial song featuring Diddy, King, and his daughter, North West. However, the track was later removed from the platforms after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, objected to their daughter's involvement.

Combs' trial, now in its fifth week, has drawn national attention and includes testimony from celebrities such as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and rapper Kid Cudi. The trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, June 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More