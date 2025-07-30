Chris Cuomo grades Trump "A" for effort as he says he is the only guy who doesn't look "50 years older after he was president"

Chris Cuomo recently uploaded a video on YouTube, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 where he rated Donald Trump's time in office so far. One of the categories required Cuomo to rate the president's effort and he picked up a placard that read &quot;A&quot;. The journalist then went on to explain his grading saying:&quot;In terms of effort, [I give Trump an A.] The guy is on 24/7, 365... Yes, he golfs his a** off. I don't have any problem with that... Live your life. Just be available.&quot;Cuomo further elaborated on his stance and said that he believed it was natural for the president to participate in regular activities like eating, sleeping and more, like common people do. He even said that one should be a &quot;person in full&quot; even if they are president. Cuomo then added:&quot;I want him to enjoy his family. I want him to enjoy nights out. I want him to live his passions.&quot;The journalist even claimed that he felt Trump looked exactly as he did when he became the president of the US for the first time. Cuomo continued:&quot;This is the only guy I know who doesn't look 50 years older after he was president... He looks kind of like he did when he came in — which is rare because they usually look like their own father by the time they get out.&quot;Cuomo then went on to talk about Joe Biden, the 46th president of the country. According to the journalist, Biden reminded the people that the country couldn't have a leader who didn't look &quot;anywhere near their best.&quot; The YouTube vvideoin question has already amassed more than 35K views as well as over 1.3K likes since it was uploaded.Chris Cuomo held up a placard reading D while judging Donald Trump's way of dealing with the country's economyAs mentioned previously, Chris Cuomo had taken up ten points on which he had rated the US President. One of the these categories included the way Trump had been dealing with the economic aspects of the country. While Cuomo seemed to have praised Trump's efforts, the journalist felt differently for this category.Cuomo elaborated by stating:&quot;He inherited an economy that was going the right way. Tariffs are a legitimate negotiating tactic. He didn't use them effectively or well. He was too heavy-handed. He had to pull back. He created a freneticism in the markets... That maybe some people around him cashed in on.&quot;Further into the conversation, Chris Cuomo talked about how the Trump administration handled immigration related issues across the country. Upon judging this, the journalist pulled up two grades for the president. He first pulled up and &quot;A&quot; and said that the administration did exactly what they campaigned for. However, Chris Cuomo then picked up a &quot;B&quot; and claimed that as of now, there had been no solid legislation in place surrounding the immigration issues. While explaining the matter, Cuomo said that he would give a lower grade to the Trump administration for the following reason as he said:&quot;The idea of deporting everybody who's entered this country illegally is illogical. I don't know that it'd be legal. I don't know that logistically it would make sense without almost bankrupting the country in terms of how expensive that would be.&quot;Chris Cuomo recently bashed viewers for apparently attacking Trump in a previous videoOn July 15, 2025, Chris Cuomo posted a video named &quot;Will Trump CANCEL the Midterms? Chris Cuomo Answers Your Questions.&quot; In the video, Cuomo bashed Democrats for constantly criticizing Donald Trump. In the video, that has gained more than 73K views at the time of writing, Chris said:&quot;You can say no, but you're just a player hater. And I don't give a f*ck how many likes you get on your comments by hating Trump, because it doesn't win the race. You get 42, 44%. That's what just happened. 'Trump sucks' doesn't win the race.&quot;The journalist additionally stated:&quot;My frustration is with you thinking — you keep doing the same thing — which is just pound on this fucking guy, which is easy enough to do, but you don't win the race.&quot;As of now, neither Donald Trump nor his administration has responded to the remarks made by the journalist.