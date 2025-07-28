Did Trump prosecute Beyonce? POTUS accuses her of taking $11M from Democrats for alleged "illegal" endorsement

On Sunday, July 27, Donald Trump claimed that the Democrats paid $11 million to Beyonce to secure her endorsement during the Presidential elections. The POTUS took to Truth Social to name-drop Queen Bey, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton for allegedly taking money illegally to support Kamala Harris.

Ad

Trump also called for the prosecution of Kamala Harris and all the A-listers mentioned in his post, including Beyonce. However, no official legal procedure has been reported against the 35-time Grammy winner at the time of writing.

"I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Ad

Trending

L to R: Donald Trump's Truth Social post (image via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

The President continued, threatening that "all hell would break out" on Kamala Harris and the others who were allegedly involved.

Ad

"These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump concluded.

Ad

As per Billboard, Donald Trump has referred to the October 2024 Houston rally organized by the Democrats, attended by Queen Bey.

Read More: "She knew what she was doing" — Internet reacts to Kamala Harris playing Taylor Swift's The Man at her post-debate rally after singer's endorsement

Is there any truth to Trump's Truth Social post about Beyonce bagging $11M from Democrats?

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Los Angeles - Source: Getty

Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of allegedly paying $11 million to Beyonce for endorsing Kamala Harris during the 2024 US Presidential elections. However, a July 27, 2025, report by CNN asserts that there is no evidence of Beyonce taking $11 million for anything related to Harris' campaign, let alone for the endorsement in question.

Ad

Federal Election Commission records show that Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment received $165,000 from Kamala Harris on November 19, 2024. However, it was recorded as "campaign event production" expense, and a Democrat spokesperson confirmed to Deadline last year that they were legally required to cover the costs incurred by the appearances of Beyonce.

However, there is no evidence to suggest Bey ever took an eight-figure sum to endorse Harris's campaign. Fact-checking websites like PolitiFact and FactCheck.org have failed to find any basis behind the claim. Rumors of Beyonce taking a multi-million-dollar paycheck for endorsing Kamala Harris started spreading last year when several Trump supporters stood by the claim.

Ad

On November 1, 2024, Queen Bey's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, spoke to PolitiFact and described the claims as "beyond ridiculous."

Read More: What did Azealia Banks say? Singer seemingly defends Donald Trump over Epstein files

"I'm here as a mother": Beyonce lavished praise on Kamala Harris during Houston rally

Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Houston, Texas Highlighting Support For Reproductive Rights - Source: Getty

Beyonce raved about Kamala Harris during her appearance in the aforementioned Houston rally. Although the Lemonade songstress didn't perform, she referred to herself as a mother, saying:

Ad

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided."

Ad

Beyonce endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for US president - Source: Getty

The Grammy-winning crooner continued:

Ad

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”

At the end of the speech, Beyonce welcomed Kamala Harris, describing the Democrat supremo as the "next President of the United States."

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris to become the next President of the United States. As per AP news, he defeated Harris by 86 electoral votes, ending the election at 312 votes. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, amassed 226 votes.

Ad

Read More:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More