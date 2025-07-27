What did Azealia Banks say? Singer seemingly defends Donald Trump over Epstein files

Azealia Banks recently posted a series of controversial tweets, seemingly defending President Donald Trump's connection to the infamous Epstein files. On July 26, 2025, Azealia posted a lengthy tweet "in Donald Trumps defense" emphasizing that getting physical with 14-year-old girls was made a social taboo in the 1990s.

According to the BBC's report dated July 24, 2025, the Trump administration has been encountering pressure to disclose more information about late child s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, with whom the President shared a close bond before they fell out in 2004.

Presenting her perspective, the rapper and singer mentioned that her grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child at the age of 12. She added that teenage pregnancy became frowned upon because of Jerry Springer, stating that she was old enough to "choose, seduce, and decide to f*ck grown a** men" when she was 15.

Azealia Banks @azealiaslacewig LINK Ok in Donald Trumps defense - f*cking 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990’s . My grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child when she was 12. Teenage pregnancy only become frowned upon with the rise of Jerry Springer and I also can be honest about the fact that I was old enough to choose, seduce and decide to f*ck grown a** men when I was 15. I really don’t get why women are fronting like they weren’t f*cking 40 year olds at 15 like come on now. I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15 year old pu**y because those were the times. Goodnight USA for f*cking ever. Now … if he was f*cking a TEN YEAR OLD???? …. We have a problem. But if the girls were 13+, - who cares move on

Amid the re-emergence of Trump's ties to Epstein, Azealia Banks mentioned that she was not surprised or mad at Donald Trump for "getting some 15 year old pu**y because those were the times" in her July 26, 2025 tweet.

The Luxury rapper said that people could have a problem if Trump got into physical relations with a ten-year-old; however, if the girls were over 13 years of age, people should stop caring and move on.

Azealia Banks @azealiaslacewig LINK Because little Spanish girls be f*cking at 13, in middle school with DD+ t*ts and giving very much - Humans are gonna do what humans are gonna do. EYE am not trying to f*ck anything under the age of 45, but IT IS WHAT IT IS GOODNESS GRACIOUS, FORGET ABOUT THE EPSTEIN FILES WHO CARES

Additionally, in a follow-up tweet to her first statement on the same day, Azealia spun the narrative on "little Spanish girls" claiming they get into s*xual relationships at the age of 13, in middle school.

The rapper also wrote:

"Humans are gonna do what humans are gonna do. EYE am not trying to f*ck anything under the age of 45, but IT IS WHAT IT IS. GOODNESS GRACIOUS, FORGET ABOUT THE EPSTEIN FILES WHO CARES."

Azealia Banks responds to backlash against tweets seemingly defending Trump's alleged connection to the Epstein files

Responding to the backlash she got on her seemingly defensive take on Trump, Azealia Banks posted another tweet on July 26, 2025. She mentioned that her statement was a way of helping people get over the Epstein files because they were never getting to see those.

She addressed netizens, asking them not to spend the next ten years discussing "Republican p*dophilia" because there was no proof of it. Azealia also said liberals needed to do something other than complain, give childen s*x changes, or speculate.

Azealia Banks @azealiaslacewig LINK I’m just trying to help you guys get over it. YOURE NEVER GOING TO SEE THE EPSTEIN FILES OKAY. So don’t spent the next ten years talking about Republican p*dophilia because you have no proof and liberals need to do something other than f*cking complain, speculate and give children s*x changes . Bloop. I’m going back to bed

Furthermore, Azealia Banks responded to an X user who claimed that the rapper's statement was an affirmation that Trump had s*x with children and that it was fine since it happened in the 90s.

Azealia's response to an X user's backlash (Image via X/ @azealiaslacewig)

Denying the X user's accusation, Azealia mentioned that she didn't say "it was OKAY", and that she did not want to exhaust herself over "some sh*t one man did in the 90’s when SOCIETY DEEMED IT SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE." Emphasizing her defense from her previous statements, Azealia Banks wrote:

"Because if we are going to try Donald Trump for getting 13 year old pu**y in 1986…. We are also going to retroactively try everyone white person in America with familial ties to slavery and u h*es are gonna run us that check , YA HERD. Was slavery okay?? NO, but it was the f*cking times and society HAS to move on."

Azealia Banks first endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. However, she changed her stance during the 2024 presidential campaign and switched her support to former Vice President Kamala Harris and claimed to have voted for Harris as well.

In a turn of events, the rapper declared that despite her claim to have voted for Kamala Harris, she had voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

