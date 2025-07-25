"Nicki is actually a better singer than SZA" — Azealia Banks weighs in on the feud between the 2 rappers while discussing Minaj's high school trend

A Nicki Minaj trend that began earlier this month is still popular, and Azealia Banks recently commented on it. On Friday morning (July 25), Banks posted on X saying the ongoing High School trend made her miss Minaj’s R&amp;B style.Then, going on to talk about the rapper's musical prowess, Banks also compared her to SZA, writing:&quot;In hindsight she’s not any worse of a singer than many of the r&amp;b singers out. Nicki is actually a better singer than Sza when you really examine it.&quot;Azealia Banks' comparison of the artists comes over a week after Nicki and SZA were engaged in an online feud, which started by Minaj throwing shade at TDE manager Punch, and SZA's seemingly innocent tweet that followed suit.In the exchange, the Bang Bang rapper called SZA a liar, claimed her freckles were fake, and brought up her older tweets about Rihanna and Beyoncé.Meanwhile, the Luther singer first appeared unaffected by Nicki's attack, but later shared an old, 2020 screenshot of Minaj approaching her manager for getting SZA to feature on her track.In a follow-up tweet, Azealia Banks wrote that she hoped for a SZA and Nicki Minaj collaboration, claiming that the record would be &quot;so tough&quot;.For the unversed, the High School trend that Banks talked about stems from Minaj's namesake song, which dropped over a decade ago (in April 2013). In the music video of the track, Minaj sat cross-legged on the floor while squatting in high heels - a difficult posture that many netizens have been recreating on the internet lately.Some of the recreations were also retweeted by Minaj herself, further encouraging the Barbz community to keep it going.Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sending her explicit picturesAzealia Banks' tweet about Nicki Minaj and SZA came two weeks after she accused MMA star Conor McGregor of sending her unsolicited explicit photos on Instagram. In screenshots she shared in a now-deleted tweet, McGregor appeared to write messages like &quot;Don't be a rat cos all rats get caught&quot; and &quot;lifting weights&quot; under the photos.After the tweet went viral on the internet, McGregor responded to Azealia Banks in a subliminal tweet, writing:&quot;Don't let them distract you with my G C while they rob our country blind!&quot;Despite his tweet, McGregor neither denied nor confirmed whether he had sent Azealia Banks those pictures. The MMA star is currently engaged to Dee Devlin, whom he has been dating since 2008. The couple also shares four kids - Conor Jr., Croia, Rian, and Mack.Devlin stuck by Conor through his 2023 s*xual assault lawsuit, in which an unrecognized victim accused her of assaulting her in a bathroom after an NBA finals game in Miami.Last year, McGregor was found guilty in another assault trial, where the plaintiff, identified as Nikita Hand, sued him for attacking her at a hotel penthouse party in December 2018. Denying the allegations and claiming that it was a consensual act, Conor appealed the guilty verdict in February 2025, Page Six reports.