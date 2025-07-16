Azealia Banks has a 4-word response to Nicki Minaj's online spat with SZA

Azealia Banks recently reacted to the ongoing online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA on July 15, 2025. For the uninitiated, the online spat began after Minaj accused SZA of allegedly subtweeting about her following her post about Terrence “Punch” Henderson, Top Dawg Entertainment's president and SZA's former manager, on July 15.

This interaction sparked a back-and-forth between Nicki Minaj and SZA, with the former criticizing the Kill Bill singer's looks and accomplishments. Meanwhile, SZA claimed that her initial post was not meant for Minaj.

Following this, Azealia Banks inserted herself into the situation, commenting on one of Minaj's posts criticizing SZA with a four-word response that read:

"A F**KIN TAROT CARD."

Azealia Banks @azealiaslacewig LINK A F**KIN TAROT CARD

Banks' comment came in response to one of Minaj's X posts accusing SZA of acting like a "mthfkn tarot card" after allegedly shading several fellow female artists for years. In a follow-up post, Banks also praised Nicki Minaj for being "iconic," writing:

"Nicki is just so iconic. The whole shade was epic Five Stars."

Exploring the online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA

The online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA came shortly after the Super Bass rapper seemingly called out the latter's ex-manager, Terrence “Punch” Henderson, for allegedly bullying her on X. Following this, SZA took to X to post:

"Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose ."

Minaj seemingly took this as a reply to her post about the TDE president, and hit back at SZA. In her first post, she accused SZA of "drawing [her] freckles" and claiming the singer sounded like a "fkng dead dog."

In one follow-up post, Nicki Minaj continued her verbal attack on SZA, claiming she looked and sounded like she got "stung by a f**king bee." In another X post, she ridiculed the idea that SZA seemingly assumed she was "more successful" than Minaj, highlighting the fact that she had headlined stadiums and played at festivals.

"Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums?" Minaj tweeted.

She continued:

"Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? B***h have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

In another post, Nicki Minaj implied that SZA lacked "morals & integrity," pointing out that the singer released a deluxe version of an "already existing album" to seemingly "break records." The albums in question were SOS, released in 2022, and SOS Deluxe: Lana, released in 2024.

In a follow-up post, Nicki Minaj claimed SZA was an "odd little weirdo" for allegedly being a "c**t" to her fellow female artists online in the past and then working with them after her success in the music industry. In a few of her latest posts, Minaj called SZA 'MZA,' claiming the singer had been "miserable" for two decades.

"I'm the most successful I've ever been" — SZA hits back amid spat with Nicki Minaj

While SZA refrained from directly commenting on Nicki Minaj's other posts, she issued a direct response to Minaj's post, accusing the singer of sounding like a "dead dog" writing:

"I don’t give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you popping."

Furthermore, SZA also replied to people telling her not to get involved in a fight with the Barbz (Nicki Minaj's fanbase). In a follow-up X post, SZA wrote that she was used to receiving online hate, writing:

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!"

When someone claimed that her current success on tour was partly due to her co-headlining with Kendrick Lamar, SZA responded by posting a screenshot of her solo "SOS Tour." The screenshot highlighted that her tour reportedly grossed $100 million and put her on par with other black female artists such as Rihanna, Tina Turner, and Beyoncé.

Another X user accused the singer of "inserting" herself into something that didn't even concern her. However, SZA retorted that her initial post, which kickstarted the whole spat, did not mention Nicki Minaj by name. She continued that people tagged her in the replies and spoke about her, causing her to get involved.

SZA @sza LINK I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde . N***AS @‘d ME . The F**K YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??

In her final tweet about the spat, SZA wrote that she was going to go back to being "calm shy and meek," adding that she was looking forward to her upcoming "Grand National Tour" show in Paris.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are scheduled to perform their second show in Paris as part of their tour at the Paris La Défense Arena on July 16, 2025.

