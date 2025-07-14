"CAN WE HAVE THIS BROADCAST LIVE PLEASE" — Azealia Banks reacts to report of Ghislaine Maxwell wanting to testify about the Epstein list

Rapper Azealia Banks recently commented on the report that Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to testify before Congress about disgraced financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous list. For the uninitiated, Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence as the co-conspirator involved in Epstein's alleged s*x trafficking ring, after being accused of recruiting and s*xually abusing young girls with the financier.

For years, the public has been aware of the supposed existence of the so-called Epstein list, which was said to include the names of Epstein's alleged clients.

However, last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) denied the existence of the list. In a recently released memo, the DOJ stated its investigators found no "incriminating list" of clients and "no credible evidence" that Epstein had blackmailed high-profile people. The investigation also unearthed proof that the financier died due to suicide in his prison cell in 2019.

Following this, an exclusive report from The Daily Mail, dated July 14, 2025, stated that a source revealed to the publication that Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to tell the "truth" about the "Epstein List" before Congress.

That same day, Azealia Banks took to her X account to share her opinion about the situation, adding that Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony should be broadcast live.

"Honey Ghislane is about to shake the SPOT. They threw her in jail and killed her boo? Whaaaaat??? Sis been in the pen eating that jail food - raw dogging it with no klonopinT?????? She might actually cause the fall of western society because sis is sampson option personified im PEEEERCHED CAN WE HAVE THIS BROADCAST LIVE PLEASE I NEED TO HAVE A WATCH PARTY," Banks wrote on X.

DOJ memo explored amid reports of Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly wanting to testify about alleged Epstein List

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice released a two-page memo stating that their investigation into Jeffrey Epstein did not yield his alleged client list. Furthermore, the memo added that there was no “credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals,” writing:

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

The memo, obtained by Axios on July 6, 2025, further added that a video taken on the night of Epstein's death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center showed that nobody entered the prison around the time of his death, making this apparent proof that the disgraced financier killed himself.

The memo also added that the DOJ investigation “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

According to NBC News, this new memo drew intense backlash from MAGA supporters, with many people pointing out that Pam Bondi had previously claimed she had the Epstein list "sitting on [her] desk right now" in February 2025. Furthermore, President Donald Trump had also promised to release the so-called list throughout his presidential campaign.

Following this memo, a source revealed to The Daily Mail that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate and former partner, is willing to testify before Congress, claiming that the socialite would "welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

Elon Musk urges Trump to release the Epstein list "as promised"

Amid their public feud in June this year, Elon Musk claimed that Trump was unwilling to release the Epstein list, as his name was on it. In a now-deleted X post dated June 5, 2025, Musk wrote:

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

In a recent X post, dated July 13, Musk asked Trump to release the Epstein files "as promised."

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social over the weekend to defend Pam Bondi in the wake of the memo, adding that she was doing a "FANTASTIC JOB." Furthermore, he wrote that his administration was the "PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD" and that "selfish people" were allegedly trying to "hurt" it “all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

In other news, Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly appealed to the Supreme Court regarding her conviction in April 2025, claiming that she is protected by a non-prosecution agreement that the government had with Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell had previously filed a similar appeal with a federal court last year, which was denied in September 2024.

