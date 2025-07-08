Where is Tokyo Toni from? Azealia Banks wants to crowd fund tickets to Japan for Blac Chyna's mother 

On Tuesday, July 8, Azealia Banks took to X to wonder whether Tokyo Toni had ever been to Tokyo. She added that she felt crowdfunding should be done to raise funds to cover the expenses of a trip to Tokyo for Toni.

Notably, Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is originally from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Banks' tweet read:

"Has Tokyo Toni ever been to Tokyo? I feel like we need to crowd fund a year in Japan for Tokyo Toni. She honestly needs a break from the USA and has given us so much content we should do that for her."

In a follow-up tweet, Azealia clarified that she was being serious but also knew that starting a fundraiser this way might look sketchy. However, she still wanted to reach out to some individuals to talk about it. Azealia Banks continued:

"I'm so serious I don't want to start the fund because I think it always looks shady when someone does that but I need to reach out to some ppl and do the math about it because I would live for Tokyo cursing out the kunts from roppongi."

The tweets by the rapper have gained more than 23K views and over 600 likes since being posted a few hours earlier. The comment section seemed divided, with some mocking Banks and others actually supporting her idea.

Azealia Banks has been known for sharing her opinions on several matters on social media platforms, particularly X. From calling out Universal Music Group while talking about Drake's suit to bashing a Birmingham hotel for alleged hygiene issues, Azealia has done it all over time.

Exploring more about Tokyo Toni amid Azealia Banks' tweet regarding her

Tokyo Toni, aka Shalana Hunter, is the mother of American model Blac Chyna. As reported by BBN Times, Toni has been described as a reality television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She has also been well known for starring on Zeus Network's Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!, a reality TV dating game show.

The outlet reported that while Toni was born in the Dominican Republic, she moved to the United States at the age of 10, where she resided in Washington, D.C. Born in October 1969, Tokyo Toni never went for a legal name change and still officially goes by "Shalana."

Toni was not in the TV industry when she moved to the US. In 1981, she received a bachelor's degree in an undisclosed subject. According to the BBN Times, she initially signed up for the US Army in 1991. Once her military service was over, Tokyo Toni pursued higher education at Prince George's Community College and Howard University.

According to the outlet, Tokyo was introduced to the TV industry and the entertainment world through her daughter, Blac Chyna. She even made an appearance on Rob & Chyna, the 2016 reality TV show capturing the relationship between Chyna and Rob Kardashian. Tokyo reportedly also appeared on The Real Blac Chyna, a show that began in 2019.

One of Toni's recent projects is the Aunt-Tea Podcast with Karlissa Saffold and Tia Kemp. She reportedly also led a team on Zeus Network's Bad Vs. Wild. Along with being a reality TV star, Tokyo has also become an entrepreneur. In 2014, she founded On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions LLC, a talent management company.

She has served as the CEO of the SHN Network and Vivacious Hair and Lashes. Over time, Toni has reportedly been involved in feuds with other celebrities like Khloé Kardashian and Karlissa Saffold.

Azealia Banks recently tweeted about canceling shows in the UK

The latest tweet about Tokyo Toni surfaced a few days after Azealia Banks announced that she was going to cancel her shows in the UK. According to jns.org, the rapper was expected to perform at two separate music festivals that she decided to cancel.

According to the rapper, she faced pressure from the event promoters to show support for Palestine. In a tweet, Azealia Banks wrote:

"The promoters have been stressing me out for weeks trying to force me to say free Palestine and threatening to cut me from the bill because I won't say free Palestine and I’m not dealing with the threats and I’m not putting on a f*cking hijab."

She further accused the promoters of attempting to extort her. In the tweet, Azealia Banks added that while she wasn't against Palestine in general, she was not up for the "dumb a** slogans and performative bullsh*t."

As far as Azealia Banks' latest tweet is concerned, Tokyo has not addressed it yet.

