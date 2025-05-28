Who is The Wizard Liz and why is she trending? Real name, age and all about the influencer amid Landon Nickerson cheating controversy

Belgian YouTuber Wizard Liz, aka Lize Dzjabrailova, had been trending since she accused her fiancé, Landon Nickerson, of cheating on her. The claims were first made through an Instagram story posted by Liz on May 27, 2025. This had resulted in Nickerson getting massive backlash, especially since Liz was four months pregnant.

In one of the stories, Wizard Liz wrote that Nickerson made an account on Snapchat and approached a girl, asking her to meet up. According to Liz, Nickerson had called their relationship "fake." She further claimed that her cats were in Dallas with him, while she was in London. Nickerson had also reportedly apologized to Liz after she became aware of him allegedly cheating.

The story further read:

"Honestly I feel like I didn't know him at all. I feel stupid for ignoring the signs and dreams I had that I even told him about..."

In a follow-up story, Liz stated that she was up for selling her engagement ring for about $ 100 K. The money was reportedly supposed to be donated to single mothers. Wizard Liz is a 26-year-old influencer known to make content related to mental health and self-development. She also makes vlogs capturing her workout routines and daily life.

On TikTok, Liz currently has more than 7 million followers. She further has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. According to feminisminindia.com, Liz's content is mostly consumed by young women. Liz also runs a podcast named The Wiz List, which can be found on Spotify.

The Wizard Liz urged her followers not to send hate to Landon Nickerson amid the cheating allegations

While Wizard Liz accused her fiancé of cheating on her on a social media platform, she also urged her followers not to spread hate against Nickerson.

In an Instagram story, Liz said that while Nickerson was not thinking about her or their child while reaching out to another girl, she felt "responsible for his feelings."

In the story, the Belgian influencer further wrote:

"Please don't send Landon hate. I still feel somehow responsible for his feelings even though he was definitely not thinking about me or our child when deciding to make a Snapchat account yesterday."

Further in the story, Liz wrote that she was "blindsided and shocked". She further described the current situation as a "bad dream."

Followers who had regularly consumed Liz's content had come across Nickerson in several videos before. After the accusations against him surfaced, netizens have been going all out, bashing Nickerson. Amid this, Landon Nickerson shared an apology video on Instagram.

In the video, Landon could be heard saying he knew what he did wasn't right and urged that it wouldn't happen again.

However, his feed currently doesn't have the video and instead has only one post, a series of photo of him and Liz. It has also been discovered that while Liz doesn't follow Landon on Instagram anymore, he still continues to follow her.

According to reports by Hautterfly, Landon Nickerson and Wizard Liz got engaged in September 2024.

