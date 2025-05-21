“Such a gentleman”— BTS’ Jin earns fan admiration for his thoughtful apology to Shin Sae-kyeong during early morning MV shoot

On Wednesday, May 21, the shooting sketch for BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me music video was released. The song stands as the title track of the idol's second studio album, which was released on May 19. The MV also starred the South Korean actress Shin Sae-kyung, who is known for her work in many K-dramas, including The Bride of Haebak, Run On, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, etc.

In the video showcasing behind-the-scenes of the music video, the two stars were seen filming a running scene in the early morning. After the scene was shot, the video also showed the BTS singer apologizing to the actress for making her run early in the morning. He added that he was not aware that they would be running that early in the morning for the music video.

When this clip landed on the internet, fans swooned over the idol's humble and appreciative nature, especially towards his co-star, Shin Sae-kyung. They also praised Jin for being considerate of the actress and were awed by him taking care of Sae-kyung throughout the filming of Don't Say You Love Me music video. One fan tweeted:

"he's such a gentleman."

More such reactions continued to flood X.

"Why are BTS members so good? Like why...Bro you're shooting a music video with her...it's all work but still saying sorry," said a fan on X.

"Ah yes princess Jin being gentle to other princesses," added another fan.

Fans continued to talk about the idol's thoughtfulness towards Shin Sae-kyung on the set of Don't Say You Love Me's music video.

"Aaawww he is so sweet," stated a fan.

"omg how can he be so sweet," added an X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin, or Kim Seok-jin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. The idol is part of the K-pop group's vocal line, which also includes Jimin, Jungkook, and V. As a BTS member, he has released several solo tracks under the group's albums, such as Awake, Epiphany, Moon, etc.

He also released a couple of independent tracks on SoundCloud, such as Tonight, Abyss, and more. However, he made his official solo debut in October 2022, with the release of his first single, The Astronaut. Shortly after the same, in December 2022, he enlisted to fulfill his mandatory military service, and was subsequently discharged in June 2024.

Following the same, the idol took part in several activities, such as the 2024 FESTA Hug Event for the group's 11th debut anniversary, carrying the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch for the relay, and more. He also started his own variety show called RUN JIN, a spin-off series inspired by the group's variety show, RUN BTS.

Around November 2024, he released his first solo album, Happy, with Running Wild as its title track. Following that, he released an OST, Close To You, for the K-drama series When The Stars Gossip in January 2025.

The idol released his second solo album, Echo, on May 19. The album held the track, Don't Say You Love Me, as its title track.

Starting in June 2025, the idol is expected to embark on his solo world tour, which will be the conclusion of his variety show program. The tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR, is expected to make stops in several cities, including Osaka, Amsterdam, Dallas, Seoul, London, and more.

