“So proud of you”- Fans react as BTS’ Jin's ‘ECHO’ breaks record for biggest 1st day Hanteo sales by K-pop soloist in 2025

On Friday, May 16, BTS' Jin released his second studio solo album, ECHO, which held the song, Don't Say You Love Me, as its title track. Following the same, according to the Hanteo RealTime Physical Albums Chart, ECHO has surpassed a physical album sales of over 700K copies. This makes the idol the first soloist with the highest first-day sales on Hanteo in 2025.

Additionally, this latest achievement also makes Jin the first and only K-pop solo artist to have three albums surpassing 700k copies on their first day of release. Therefore, many fans and netizens were impressed with the album's performance and couldn't help but congratulate the idol on his latest achievement as a solo artist. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"So proud of you"

"The thing is that his sales are so consistent & only increasing as yrs pass" said a fan on X

"A genuine artist backed by real, loyal fans — that’s a legacy money can’t buy >>" added another fan

"Oh Seokj in you will always be successful, did that when his previous album is only six months old mind you" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens celebrated the recognition and performance of BTS' Jin's second studio solo album, ECHO.

"you'll see his numbers that will match his sales too. only happens with bangtan" stated a fan

"Seokj in doing it with his 2nd album in under a year. Not his 1st album, neither his 1st after a long hiatus. A steady and growing fanbase" added an X user

"Omgg yes that's right here is KIM SEOKJ IN IMPACT" said a netizen

"Infact, J in's outselling him even in this country and the day hasn't even ended yet" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

BTS' Jin or Kim Seok-jin is a South Korean singer-songwriter who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013, alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. He is the vocalist of the group and has released many solo tracks under BTS' albums such as Epiphany, Awake, Moon, and more.

He has also put forth a few independent tracks on SoundCloud, such as Abyss, Tonight, etc. However, his official solo debut wasn't until October 2022, with the release of his first single album, The Astronaut. Around December of the same year, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service and was subsequently discharged from the same in June 2024.

Following the same, the idol soon kick-started his idol activities. He was chosen as the South Korean representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay, where he carried the torch in front of the Louvre Museum. Around August 2024, the idol started his own variety show inspired by RUN BTS, called RUN JIN. In November 2024, he put forth his first studio solo album, Happy.

The album held the track, Running Wild, as its title track. In January 2025, he also participated in the OST, Close To You, for a recent K-drama series called When the Stars Gossip. Most recently, it was announced that the idol will embark on his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR, in June 2025, which will stand as the finale for his variety show program.

Additionally, on May 16, the idol released another solo album, ECHO, and fans have been excitedly looking forward to what the idol holds in store with the promotions for the album.

