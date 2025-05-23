What happened with Papoose and Remy Ma? Cheating allegations explored as duo engage in accusatory back and forth online

Rapper Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, has accused Remy Ma of infidelity as the estranged couple heads for a divorce. Shamele took to Instagram on Thursday, May 22, 2025, to respond to Remy's recent rant urging him to sign their divorce papers.

For context, Papoose and Remy Ma (real name Reminisce Kioni Mackie) tied the knot in February 2016 and share a daughter, Reminisce Mackenzie. They have been separated since May 2022. Since the split, the latter has been dating boxing champion Claressa Shields.

Notably, last December, Reminisce exposed Pap and Shields's relationship via an Instagram post. At the time, she also revealed their 2022 separation and claimed she had been raising their daughter without his support.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Shields suggested that Remy was "emotional" and holding back on signing the divorce papers. In response, Reminisce stated in an IG post that "everything (was) signed and ready to go," and the hold-up was on Pap's end.

This sparked an accusatory back-and-forth between her and Shamele, with the latter even claiming Remy cheated on him.

What did Remy Ma and Papoose say about each other?

It all began on Wednesday when Claressa Shields, during her appearance on The Breakfast Club, addressed Papoose's ongoing divorce from Remy Ma. She explained that while Papoose needed to "handle" the "elephant in the room," she understood it took time. Shields added that she had no "ill will" toward Remy, noting that, from her perspective, she and Pop loved each other despite the divorce not being official.

"We are together all the time. We talk about so many different things.. kids and family and stuff like that, but that still has to get taken care of," Shields stated.

However, she suggested that Remy was "emotional" and holding back on signing the divorce papers.

In response, the Conceited hitmaker took to IG, stating that "there should be no ill feelings at all" between them. Reminisce requested that Papoose file for divorce and claimed she would pay for everything if necessary. She asserted that she had "everything (was) signed and ready to go" and that the hold-up was on his end.

In response to Remy Ma's video, Papoose shared a screenshot of an email confirming that he had, in fact, filed for divorce. The post also included a picture of the details and a caption that read:

"This was so easy to file for divorce. Why hasn’t she done it ? #pumpfaking The only reason I haven’t filed previously Is for the sake of my daughter. She has to go to school."

Papoose explained that he wanted the proceedings to go "peacefully" and "privately" because otherwise it would be "embarrassing" for his daughter. He added that Remy Ma's actions turned the affair into a "circus." He even claimed she called him yesterday to "get back" together, even alleging that he refused.

Hopping on to IG Live, he accused Remy Ma of cheating on him multiple times. He claimed that when he first confronted her about her affair with "the lame," her reaction was a surprise, "Why him?"

He alleged that he decided to "work it out" with Reminisce for the sake of their daughter, as he didn't want her to grow up without one parent. Papoose claimed that they went to a therapist to resolve their issues. He alleged that Remy Ma agreed to not meet the affair partner. Despite that, he claimed she went home with him after an event.

The Brooklyn rapper further alleged that he wrote "90% of the rhymes" for which she is famous. He alleged that he continued to pay for all the utilities in her home. He accused Remy Ma of barring him from seeing his daughter, stating:

"She did not allow me to see my daughter since this first transpired at the end of last year."

Pap recalled that at one point, he went to see his daughter at school out of desperation. A few days later, he explained Remy Ma called him to ask why he didn't see their daughter, suggesting she wasn't aware of what was going on in her child's life. Asserting he was a present father, Pap accused Remy of "abandoning" their daughter.

Not one to back down, Remy Ma hopped onto her own IG live session to slam Papoose's accusations. She claimed he had not picked their daughter up from school in the past year. Refuting his allegation that she tried to get back together, she added:

"I would listen to ONLY papoose music 24/7 for the rest of my life before I get back with you BOZO."

The songstress also addressed the divorce filing, pointing out that he filed it on Thursday itself, stating:

"Did y'all see the date on that divorce filing? He filed that today. He filed that today. Who gave you the money? They gave you the money? You should thank me. Look at me doing you favors again."

She even threatened to do "everything" he thought she wouldn't do, including putting Papoose's son on her IG Live.

Remy and Pap's stories (Image via Instagram/@papoose, @remyma)

In a follow-up post, she accused Pap of pawning off her jewelry and still not returning it. The post included a screenshot of an alleged receipt from a pawn shop. Papoose denied the accusation, stating he "purchased" the jewelry.

No other updates have been observed at this writing.

