Claressa Shields says Papoose confronted a man who called her loud in gym and made him apologize to her 

Claressa Shields shared a video on YouTube on March 31, addressing a recently gone viral clip about her. The video showed the boxer being confronted by a man in the gym, who could be heard confronting her for being too loud while she was apparently on an Instagram live session. The clip got circulated on several social media platforms including X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Ad

In the latest video, she began explaining what happened in the gym before revealing that Papoose was on the treadmill next to her and confronted the man later. She said that Papoose asked her what was going on. Papoose then apparently asked her to mute the live feed and later went to talk to the man.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to Claressa Shields, she had no idea what conversation the two men had, but the man returned in a while and happened to apologize to the boxer. She said:

"I don't know what pap said to him but he came back and.. the white man came back and said hey sorry for being rude he said sorry sorry sorry for being rude you know I wasn't trying to be rude."

Ad

In the viral video, the man was first heard asking Claressa to use her headphones because she apparently was being loud. The boxer then pointed out that he had headphones on already, so it was unlikely that he could still hear her talk. The man addressed Claressa Shields and said:

"Can you use headphones? Do you mind if you use headphones... Because you're being loud."

Expand Tweet

Ad

She then told the man that even if she used her headphones, she could still talk, and he could hear her voice. Claressa then continued talking on her live, mentioning that it had been a few days since she was back at the gym.

Further in the latest video by Claressa Shields, she said that she believed she handled the situation with the man very calmly. The boxer also claimed that had this incident happened a year or two ago, she would have slapped the man.

Ad

Claressa Shields and Papoose were seen together in Hawaii, amid their controversy involving Remy Ma

Claressa Shields was first dragged into the drama between Papoose and Remy Ma in December 2024. That was when the two rappers took to public platforms to address their issues. While Papoose claimed that he wanted a divorce from Remy multiple times, Remy accused him of having a relationship with Claressa.

Ad

Remy Ma happened to reveal alleged texts between Claressa and Papoose, which the former called fake. Remy even took a personal dig at Claressa by tweeting that the boxer was not "aging like wine." In another tweet, Claressa called her "bitter and mad."

Amid this drama, a video surfaced online, showing Claressa Shields and Papoose together in Hawaii. No response on this apparent trip to Hawaii has been received from Remy as of now. While they were seen together in Hawaii, no reports of an official divorce between Papoose and Remy Ma had been found as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback