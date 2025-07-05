"The shadows were there":  Khloe Kardashian recalls chilling story of a "paranormal little girl" who loves it when "the lights are off" 

Khloe Kardashian, in the latest episode of her podcast Khloe In Wonder Land, shared some candid responses to questions related to her life. In an "Ask Me Anything" episode of her podcast, uploaded to her channel on July 3, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her fears. The Kardashians star discussed a supernatural experience she had.

Ad

She talked about her rented house, where she claimed there was a "paranormal little girl" who would speak to her daughter, True, and wake her up. She further revealed that she had discussed this with one of her nannies, but that nanny said she didn't believe in paranormal things. However, when she was leaving the house, the nanny said that she had seen shadows in it.

“When we were moving out, she said, ‘I want to tell you something. I’m so glad that we’re finally leaving because I saw the shadows that True speaks of and I didn’t want to admit it, but we need to get out of here. It’s horrible.’ And I’m like, ‘Now you’re telling me?’ Because I knew the shadows were there,” Khloe recalled.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Khloe Kardashian further recalled how that little girl brushed her hair when she was lying in her bedroom. She said,

"This little girl, I remember at this rental I had my bedroom and there's like a hallway, and the floor is wood, and you know if someone you could hear someone's footsteps...I was in my room, and I heard somebody walking down the hallway... It was a little girl. I remember she brushed my hair when I was laying down. That was horrifying."

Ad

Khloe recollected another incident that had happened at the pool of the house, a day after the little girl had brushed her hair. She added that she heard the girl's "humming" and that she spotted a "Barbie or a doll" in the drained jacuzzi. She said that she was "freaked out" by seeing this.

What other paranormal incidents did Khloe Kardashian share in her podcast?

Ad

In a 46-minute-long podcast episode, Khloe Kardashian shared that she believes in paranormal activities and had experienced it herself in her last house. She added that she even filmed some of those.

"Something whispered in my ear and was saying, 'Khloe, wake up."..And I was like, and I remember closing my eyes and I said, "I'm going to open my eyes now. Please don't be there." Because it was it was a man's voice and it freaked me out...And then my bedroom door opened and shut," Khloe said.

Ad

She also stated that she called someone to read energy in that house after this incident. She said that the energy reader understood the whole situation even without being asked to explain anything, and inquired about the door opening and closing.

"We had someone come over and did like an energy reading. I did not tell them where this situation happened. They knew exactly where the spirit was. They said, "Did your door open and shut?" Like this person knew everything," Khloe said.

Ad

In this Ask Me Anything episode, Khloe Kardashian also discussed her divorce, her favorite memories, parenting, and skincare, among other topics.

Also read: How many children does Khloe Kardashian have? Details explored as podcaster shares thoughts on having another kid

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More