How many children does Khloe Kardashian have? Details explored as podcaster shares thoughts on having another kid

Khloe Kardashian has recently reflected on the idea of having another child in the future. Notably, the Dash Dolls star is already a mother of two kids, True and Tatum, from her previous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Ad

In the latest episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, which aired on July 3, 2025, Kardashian read a card that asked if she would like to have another baby. The television personality responded by saying that it is a question she has been frequently asked over the years.

“I, right now know, I am, it’s not about age. I’m going to be 41, shortly and it’s not about age. I know women can have babies later now. I would consider having another baby if I was married. But otherwise no. I don’t want to just have another kid and be a single mom”, Khloe said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Khloe Kardashian also mentioned that she is already taking care of other children alongside her own. She added that if she meets someone she would like to marry, and husband, and if that person wants to have children, she would be open to having a discussion on the same.

The Law & Order: LA star stated that she does not feel like anything is missing from her life, adding that she would find the energy if she ever decided to have another child in the future.

Ad

She also mentioned:

“Right now, I just think everything’s great. But we’ll have to see, for when I find that husband, and if that’s something, if it’s something he wants I would consider it.”

Khloe Kardashian also confirmed that she is not dating anyone right now and is enjoying her life, maintaining distance from romantic relationships.

Ad

Khloe Kardashian’s children: Everything to know about True and Tatum

The Los Angeles native was in a relationship with Tristan Thompson for several years. However, the romance went through many ups and downs, eventually leading to their separation in 2021. During their time together, the pair welcomed two children.

Khloe Kardashian’s eldest child, True, was born around three years before her split from Tristan. In 2021, the Punk’d star also appeared for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that her personality has strongly influenced her daughter. Khloe said that she never wanted this to happen, adding:

Ad

“I feel so bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from.”

In April 2024, Khloe celebrated her daughter’s sixth birthday by sharing an Instagram Story. The 90210 star expressed her love for her child, writing that True changed her life. She shared several photos, including one that was taken when True was a toddler.

Ad

Ad

Khloe Kardashian’s representative confirmed in July 2022 that she was expecting another child through surrogacy. Khloe then welcomed Tatum the same month. A year after Tatum was born, Khloe admitted in an episode of The Kardashians that she could not develop a close connection with Tatum compared to True.

“I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. Think about it. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart”, Khloe said.

Ad

Ad

The Royal Pains star shared a post on the occasion of her son’s birthday in July 2024. It featured some photos of Tatum posing with his mother alongside some other snaps, featuring Khloe Kardashian with both of her children.

Now 41 years old, Khloe has been appearing on The Kardashians for around three years since its premiere in 2022. Apart from this, she has hosted some shows like The X Factor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More