Who is Cobie Smulders' husband? Josh Radnor says her real-life relationship was different from Ted and Robin's dynamic in HIMYM

On May 19, 2025, in the latest episode of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, Craig Thomas and Josh Radnor were joined by Cobie Smulders to recreate some iconic Ted and Robin banter.

Ad

During the podcast, Josh Radnor (who played Ted Mosby) recalled a time during How I Met Your Mother when he and Cobie navigated love and romance from different perspectives than their characters Ted and Robin.

Josh highlighted that Cobie Smulders (who played Robin Scherbatsky) met her husband, Taran Killam, in 2005, right before How I Met Your Mother started. He emphasized that she has been with him in a long-term relationship ever since, unlike Robin, who had an "avoidant attachment wound."

Ad

Trending

According to People Magazine, Cobie and Taran married in 2012, after meeting at a birthday party 12 years earlier.

Ad

In contrast, Josh admitted that his off-screen mindset over relationships was the opposite of Ted's, who had an "anxious attachment wound."

"I couldn't stay in them, I didn't know how long if I wanted to be in them, if I wanted to ever get married, I've worked through all that," Radnor stated.

Born on April 1, 1982, Taran Killam is an actor and producer who met Cobie in 2005 and married in 2012.

Ad

"It was kind of madness," Cobie Smulders reflects on how she landed the role of Robin in HIMYM

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cobie Smulders, who portrayed Robin Scherbatsky, a Canadian news anchor in the sitcom, recalled how she landed her role in How I Met Your Mother. She emphasized that she was migrating every year from Canada to the U.S to find a role and secure a job that would allow her to stay in the country.

Ad

Smulders recalled her time living in the U.S when she was simultaneously auditioning for roles, often going through multiple auditions a day, adding:

"It was kind of madness, it was kind of like a fever dream of getting eight pages of sides to memorize for the next day, and just hoping that something would click, and then you know networks were making multiple pilots every year."

Ad

Ad

Cobie Smulders further shared that during pilot seasons, she was set to test for a role she couldn't recall, but she did remember that it involved Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Cobie expressed her excitement for the role but shared that she was supposed to play his sister in the pilot, which confused her, especially since she had a "crush" on Gosselaar at the time.

"I had to play his sister, and this is confusing because I'm very much in love with [him]. I spent the majority of my teen years very much in love with this human."

Ad

However, Cobie Smulders explained that just as she was set to test for the role, which involved Gosselaar, she got a call from the HIMYM casting director, Megan Branman.

"She[Megan Branman] sort of fast-tracked me, and she was like, 'Okay, we'll come in tomorrow and you can meet Carter and Craig.' And I was like 'Right', and so I met you guys and immediately liked you [and] felt like this is really funny."

Ad

Meanwhile, the episodes of the How We Made Your Mother podcast are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

Read more: What is Barney Stinson's Lemon Law in HIMYM? Josh Radnor says Neil Patrick Harris' character was a "meme artist" or "troll" before it was a thing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More