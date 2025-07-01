What did Dave Chappelle say about DJ Khaled? Comedian trolls rapper over his weight, calls him out over silence on Palestine

On June 27, 2025, American stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle performed at a show at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Midway through his set, Chappelle called out disc jockey and record producer DJ Khaled for his silence on Palestine.

Ad

Khaled, although a US citizen by birth, has Palestinian ancestry and was born to Palestinian immigrant parents in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Additionally, the comedian ridiculed the former Terror Squad hip-hop collective member for seemingly being overweight.

“DJ Khaled, let me tell you something. For a Palestinian, this man is awfully quiet right now. And as a Palestinian, how could you be that quiet right now? And why are you so fat? People are starving. He’s the only fat Palestinian on Earth right now,” Dave Chappelle quipped.

Ad

Trending

Notably, the Chappelle’s Show creator rebuked DJ Khaled after a member of the audience at his Abu Dhabi show yelled out the latter’s name.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While DJ Khaled has been silent about the tensions in Palestine, Dave Chappelle has been vocal about his pro-Palestine stance, including at his 2024 show in Abu Dhabi.

So far, Khaled hasn’t responded to Chappelle’s remarks about him.

Dave Chappelle also criticized Donald Trump at his Abu Dhabi show

Last Friday night, Dave Chappelle took to the stage at the ongoing Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025. Apart from throwing shade at DJ Khaled, the comedian also put Donald Trump under fire for his alleged unpredictable nature.

Ad

“Trump – I don't know about this guy. I can't tell if he's going to do good or not. What a week you guys must have had over here in the Middle East,” Dave stated.

The Buddies alum also called out the POTUS’ post on Truth Social earlier this month.

“Trump wrote that, ‘We did a meticulously perfect attack. We have disabled their nuclear facility.’ And then at the end of the post, he said, ‘And now is the time for peace!’ Word? I don’t think that’s how this works, champ,” Chappelle added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 51-year-old comic further roasted United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the security controversy in March, who reportedly made geopolitical/ military plans over messaging platforms such as Signal, with other members of the administration.

“Everybody in America is scared. It’s not good when Bible places are in the news. That means it might be the end of times. And if it is, you know what? I had a good run,” the entertainer joked.

Ad

He also called himself a “big powerful voice” in the USA, yet learning that he needed to be “careful” not to get into “some kind of trouble.”

“They’ll try to extort me and put words in my mouth so that I come out here and lie to you. So, if that ever happens, we need a phrase. It has to be something that I would never say. So that if I say it, you know not to listen to anything I say after that. You ready? The phrase is: I stand with Israel,” Chappelle concluded.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is not the first time Dave Chappelle has condemned Donald Trump. Earlier, during his January 2025 appearance on Saturday Night Live, he pleaded with Trump to empathize with Palestinians.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season 2025 will wrap up on July 12 with Bill Burr's performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More